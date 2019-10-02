The teachers in Tahlequah Public Schools wear many hats thanks to 21st Century grants, which provide funding for students to attend after-school programs and for instructors to teach something different from what they're used to.
This is the third year the school district has applied for a 21st Century grant, and TPS is now the first district to ever have three grants run simultaneously. The five-year grants are worth about $300,000 each, and provide schools with opportunities to enrich their students' lives with activities and life-long skills after the final bell rings.
The first two grants TPS applied for went towards Cherokee Elementary, Briggs Public Schools, Heritage Elementary, and Greenwood Elementary. This year, the grants were awarded to the district and will go towards after-school programs at Sequoyah Elementary School and Tahlequah Middle School.
"At the middle school, we've had a very limited after-school program that did some homework and there wasn't much enrichment, because there weren't funds to pay for that," said Tanya Jones, Federal & State Programs and grants director for TPS. "Now, that's what we get to do. That's been the biggest change with receiving the 21st Century grants - now our students are getting enrichment after school."
The grants cover expenses for summer school programs, as well as after-school programs. Even with the three grants, TPS still uses money from the general fund and Title VI Indian Education grant program. It also receives help from the Boys & Girls Club.
The district is able to apply for the grant due to "some statistics that are not so great, such as high poverty and lower test scores," said Jones.
"But, in the sites that we have had it in, we've already seen some increase in our test scores," she said. "So we expect to see those increases, as well, at our other sites. We chose middle school and pre-k, because those are our other programs that already had a skeleton program already in place. I would expect that next year we will try for a fourth grant for our high school, and then probably try to find another local school district that might want to partner with us."
The grants provide meals for students in the after-school program. The students also receive breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Once they're fed at Heritage Elementary, by about 4 p.m., the students start to participate in the club of their choice.
Clubs the students at Heritage participated in on Tuesday included the Fun and Fitness Club, running club, crochet club, yoga and Zumba club, robotics club, and scrapbooking club. The school also has art, creative expressions, Spanish, Book Buddies, and bike clubs. For many of the students, the after-school clubs are a chance to acquire a new skill, even if it means starting at the beginning.
"Right now, we're working on a potholder," said Cheyenne Marshall, who typically teaches math, but runs the crochet club after school. "They didn't know how to tie a knot, so I had to show them how to tie a slipknot. They couldn't get past that. I didn't think it would have to be that hard, but I even had to research how to teach an easier way to do a slipknot."
Kendall Atkinson said she loves the crochet club because she gets to learn how to do something new, and she plans on giving her project to her brother once it's finished.
Meanwhile, other students have been taking their new-found hobby home with them.
"I had no clue what this even was," said crochet club member Kinley Eubanks. "I do it all the time at home now."
Keira McInnes and Emma Fields are involved in the scrapbooking class, and the fifth graders have taken a leadership role in helping teach younger students about scrapbooking. It has resulted in friendships that might not have blossomed if it weren't for the after-school program. The students have also grown their relationships with the teachers.
"[Gail Garcia] teaches us how to do all of this different stuff," said Emma. "It's fun with her. It's way different and there's not as many crazy kids. We've definitely gotten close, because I had her last year and this year."
Some students have even come up with their own ideas for clubs. Last year, the school had a fishing club and students were able to travel to nearby ponds and meet expert fishermen.
Schools also take into account what interests teachers might have and if they'd enjoy sharing them with kids.
"The kids come with a passion to do something," said Cheryl Arnall, Heritage's after-school program coordinator. "Then you find a teacher that can hook into that passion and who is willing to work with that group of kids. Like in yoga, [Lori Dandridge] is down on the floor doing yoga right along with them, and she's loving it."
TPS plans to hand out interest surveys among Tahlequah Middle School students and teachers to determine what programs will best fit it. Jones said they would also accept help from any community members or organizations who would like to share a certain set of skills with students.
"The more community partners and the more things we can bring to our kids, the better," said Jones. "We want them to have experiences that they might not have."
Parents who want to get their child involved in the Tahlequah Public Schools after-school program can reach out to their kid's campus for any questions, or for more information.
