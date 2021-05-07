After year-long lockdown, locals ready to travel

After spending a year in lockdown, Cherokee County residents are ready for a vacation, and as restrictions are starting to lift, locals are asking themselves how far they are willing to travel. While some are ready to take that long-needed cruise, others are planning to vacation locally.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has approved cruise travel starting July 1, and many have already started booking vacations. Many cruise liners will require people to be fully vaccinated, so Linda Spyres, owner of Vacations R Us, has recommended getting vaccinated sooner rather than later.
"That opens the door to more possibilities," she said.
For those set on traveling by cruise, she recommends only putting down a deposit, and not paying for the whole cruise upfront.
"If they cancel it, they will keep the money. It's not refunded nine times out of 10," she said.
For those who want to visit the ocean, Spyres expects the Gulf Coast will be very popular this year. Those who wanted a beachfront view should have booked in February. However, vacancies are still available for those willing to drive a few minutes to the beach.
Folks wanting to travel internationally can visit Mexico, which is open to tourism. For those wanting to stay in the U.S., Hawaii is open, and Spyres said hotels and resorts are much safer now than they were a year ago because the CDC has mandated protocols, which have been upheld by businesses in hospitality.
Some people are avoiding air travel and are choosing to take road trips. Spyres recommends staying within 300 miles of Tahlequah if they can only get away for one week. Those who have more time can travel to Washington D.C., Boston, or Seattle, which are safe destinations at the moment.
"Do a little research and see which states are doing a good job at containing the virus. Remember that you can spend a lot of your vacation outdoors," Spyres said.
This year, it is important to remain flexible. Some countries, such as Greece, are planning to open to tourism, while the rest of Europe remains closed. That will likely change, so the best plan is to follow the news.
"Things are in such flux. Things are opening up every day," said Spyres.
Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce Director of Tourism Gena McPhail anticipates many residents will be staying closer to home this year. They will also be competing for space with vacationers from outside the county.
"It is absolutely exploding this year. I've had so many calls from people writing segments on Tahlequah. It is just insane," said McPhail.
Last year, Cherokee County set a record for money made in outdoor adventures, which has helped small businesses in Cherokee County.
The marinas on the lakes and resorts along the Illinois River were completely booked last summer. McPhail expects this year will not be much different. Last year, some along the river made money by posting tents on vacation rental websites.
"We have yurts along the Illinois River. We have river outfitters, as well as camping. We have RV hookups, cabins, and primitive camping," said McPhail.
Because it is nestled in the foothills of the Ozarks, encircled by a dogwood forest, McPhail pointed out that Business Insider ranked Lake Tenkiller as No. 11 of the top 20 most beautiful lakes in America.
"We often overlook what is in our own backyard, but I think the travel restrictions have caused us to open our eyes as far as travel. People are staying within 90 miles of their homes," she added.
McPhail recommends booking soon at one of the marinas that dot the lake, such as Burnt Cabin or Cookson Bend.
Sequoyah State Park has increased in visitors to enjoy Fort Gibson Lake and to eat at the newly refinished Foggy Bottom Kitchen.
Others are visiting the Sparrow Hawk Trails and the J.T. Nickel Family Preserve.
Some people come from afar to visit Jincy's Kitchen, which was featured in the movie adaptation of "Where the Red Fern Grows" as the mercantile store.
"Everything is homemade, and she makes everything from scratch. Nothing has changed since they made the movie," said McPhail.
