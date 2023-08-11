Oklahoma’s Attorney General told a federal court Gov. Kevin Stitt has “no one but himself to blame” for his current predicament in a federal lawsuit involving gaming compacts.
AG Gentner Drummond filed paperwork in July, requesting his office take over the state’s interest in the case of Cherokee Nation, et al. v. U.S. Department of the Interior, et al., currently filed in the in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia.
Attorneys for Stitt, from New York-based Sullivan and Cromwell LLP, argue Drummond does not have the authority to take the case away from the governor.
“That the attorney general has no power to seize litigation from the governor is supported by the fact that, under Oklahoma’s Constitution, it is the governor who holds the ‘Supreme Executive power,’” Stitt’s attorneys wrote.
Drummond wrote that state law gives his office, if it is deemed advisable and to the best interest of the state, that he “take and assume control of the prosecution or defense of the state’s interest therein.”
“Once he assumes control of the litigation, he has ‘complete dominion’ over the state’s interest in the litigation. Therefore, the Oklahoma Attorney General clearly has authority to assume control of the state’s prosecution and defense of this litigation,” Drummond wrote.
The case began after leaders from the Oklahoma Legislature filed a lawsuit against Stitt in 2020 over four gaming compacts the governor had signed with the Comanche Nation, the Otoe-Missouria, United Keetoowah Band of Cherokee Indians, and the Kialegee Tribal Town. The two leaders argued the compacts were invalid because they were not approved by the Legislature.
The compacts between state and tribe settle the question of how much revenue the tribes share with the state. Stitt has been demanding a larger cut of the profits, while tribal leaders argue the original pacts allow them, not the governor, to change the terms. Compacts cover such issues as fishing and hunting licenses, but the key deal involves casino revenues.
Judges with the Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled in both cases the compacts negotiated by Stitt were not valid under state law. However, the compacts were submitted to the U.S. Department of the Interior and were approved at the federal level after no action was taken within a 90-day waiting period.
Following the ruling, the Cherokee, Chickasaw, Choctaw and Citizen Potawatomi Nations filed a federal lawsuit against the compacts, with Stitt hiring Washington, D.C-based law firm Sullivan and Cromwell to represent him in his official capacity. The lawsuit asks the federal court to invalidate the Interior Department’s tacit approval of the compacts – assumed because no action end taken within a 90-day time period – and claims the agreement was made illegally made under Oklahoma law.
Tribes also argue the compacts are unfair to the four smaller tribes named in the compacts in terms of revenue-sharing. They said an agreement for those tribes to potentially obtain trust land from the state, near or within the larger tribes’ reservation lands, could not be made as part of the agreement under federal law.
Oklahoma Senate President Pro Tem Greg Treat, R-Oklahoma City, and Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, both requested Drummond take over the state’s interest in the case.
As revealed in joint reporting by The Frontier and KOSU, Stitt’s office has spent nearly $600,000 in legal fees in the current case, with a grand total of more than $1.9 million spent overall in tribal compact lawsuits and negotiations.
“In an unprecedented betrayal of Oklahoma’s sovereignty, the governor inexplicably aligned himself with the federal government in seeking to use federal law to force Oklahoma to honor illegal compacts that unquestionably violate Oklahoma law,” Drummond wrote. “Therefore, the governor has no one but himself to blame for his current predicament.”
A ruling on the matter was not available as of Friday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.