OKLAHOMA CITY — A “flood of inmates” are using a recent U.S. Supreme Court ruling to try to get released for crimes committed on Oklahoma’s Indian reservation lands, the state’s attorney general said Monday.
Attorney General Mike Hunter said nearly 200 inmates, including those convicted of violent and lewd crimes, are already challenging their convictions on the grounds that they committed their crimes on tribal lands. Hunter said he expects 1,500 to 2,000 Oklahoma inmates could argue that the U.S. Supreme Court’s recent McGirt decision applies to them.
In the 5-4 decision last month, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that large swathes of eastern Oklahoma — in particular the Muscogee (Creek) Nation lands — fall within Native American reservations. Experts said the ruling could alter criminal justice proceedings because Indigenous people who commit crimes on reservation land must be prosecuted in federal or tribal courts.
Hunter said the ruling in general “has created a significant amount of confusion, especially with inmates who are serving time in state custody for crimes committed on historic tribal lands.”
He said it’s also complicating ongoing prosecutions being conducted by local district attorneys.
Hunter said his office is going to challenge every single conviction appeal on legal grounds and based on case law that limits the ability of individuals to seek relief.
“The McGirt case does not constitute a get out of jail free card,” he said. “We are not going to allow our justice system to be exploited by individuals who have murdered, raped or committed another crime of a serious nature while the federal government considers whether to arrest or re-adjudicate their cases.”
In one case, Hunter said a death row inmate, who is not Indigenous, is challenging his conviction for murdering a 24-year-old Chickasaw mother and her 8-year-old son and 6-year-old daughter, within the undiminished boundaries of the original Chickasaw Reservation.
“We are not questioning the Supreme Court’s ruling in McGirt, but instead seeking to promote public safety by saying these convicted criminals waited too long to bring their claims,” he said.
Hunter said he has asked the Oklahoma Court of Criminal Appeals for guidance. He wants to know if the state has jurisdiction concurrently with the federal government over non-Indians who victimize tribal citizens.
He said he wants the court to clarify how Indian status must be proven and to require defendants to prove Indian status and show the crime location occurred within the boundaries of a legal reservation.
In a statement last month, tribal leaders with the Cherokee, Chickasaw and Choctaw Nations said they were involved in wide-ranging discussions following the McGirt ruling.
The leaders said that the discussion must address the parameters of criminal jurisdiction.
Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt also has created a commission to advise him on the civil, criminal and regulatory concerns arising from McGirt. Members are comprised from “various spheres including law, government and business,” he said.
Stitt said he might also include a representative from the Attorney General’s Office, a member of the District Attorneys Council and representatives of the federally recognized tribes.
“We absolutely need the partnership of the tribes for this process to be successful,” Stitt said. “I respect and recognize the sovereignty of every tribe in Oklahoma and look forward to working with every tribe to ensure that we meet our shared economic, security and social goals.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites.
