Oklahoma Attorney General Mike Hunter has recommended Congress pass legislation to allow the state and Native tribes to enter into compacts to handle criminal matters, after the U.S. Supreme Court’s McGirt decision generated hundreds of requests from inmates to be released or have their cases tried in federal court.
One issue tribal and federal prosecutors are facing is a question of resources. When U.S Attorney General William Barr visited the Cherokee Nation in late September, he said the Northern District of Oklahoma’s U.S. Attorney Trent Shores had prosecuted 114 cases in a two-month span, when a typical full year of cases numbers around 230. Meanwhile, tribes like the Cherokee Nation are expanding their court systems to handle the new influx of cases as they are shifted from state to tribal proceedings.
So Hunter said has sent a letter to federal, state and Native tribal leaders, suggesting legislation that would allow tribes the option to consent to shared start jurisdiction on criminal matters.
“Federal prosecutors are doing all they can to keep up with the cases that are being handed to them, but their resources are being stretched,” said Hunter. “All the while, the state’s courts, prosecutors and corrections system are ready and willing to help. However, Congress must act to give the state and tribes the authority to enter into these agreements.”
Oklahoma and Native tribes can already enter into compacts for a variety of other purposes, such as child welfare, water rights and gaming. Hunter suggested flexibility could be built into any compacts that would allow tribes to assume more criminal justice responsibility in the future. He also thinks state leaders should develop a process for compacting with the Five Tribes concerning civil issues that have arise after the McGirt decision.
“Compacts on taxation have the possibility of easing the administration of state and tribal tax laws, increasing revenue to the tribe, and bringing certainty to state and local governments as to the revenue impacts of McGirt,” Hunter said in his letter.
Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin Jr. has come out in favor of the federal legislation to curtail criminal jurisdictional issues, and asserted Wednesday that tribal sovereignty would not be sacrificed as a result.
“The Attorney General’s proposal improves upon the principles set forth in July by absolutely preserving the ability of any of the Five Tribes to proceed without any modification to criminal jurisdiction under McGirt, but will also authorize any of those tribes, individually, to compact with the state, if they choose to do so, on matters that are in the best interest of the individual tribe and its communities within the tribe’s reservation,” said Hoskin. “Under this proposal, each of the Five Tribes is empowered to choose the best path forward, and that path can evolve over time in a way that yields certainty, stability and ensures public safety.”
Not all tribes favor federal government intervention, though. The Muscogee (Creek) Nation, whose reservation the high court said was never disestablished, hasn’t found any compelling evidence that demonstrates such a response.
“At first look, it appears that what AG Hunter is proposing already exists under federal law,” the Creek Nation said in a statement Wednesday. “P.L. 280 allows for the transfer of subject matter jurisdiction to the state. But the historical record shows that tribes that have voluntarily relinquished their authority have found themselves trapped and unable to ever recover their sovereignty.”
While tribes like the Cherokee Nation were quick to push for legislation after the McGirt ruling, others have asserted it is too soon to propose congressional action. Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma’s Chief Gary Batton said Wednesday that Hunter’s proposal is premature, but that the tribe welcomes further dialogue.
“Before we discuss legislation at the national level, we must first lay the foundation for a future framework,” said Batton. “The Five Tribes are already doing this through our individual sovereignty commissions, dialogue with elected officials and state agencies, and in partnership with the federal government. We are making substantial progress. We should take the necessary time to reason together through these issues and avoid repeating past mistakes in federal legislation regarding Indian Country.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.