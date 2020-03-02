Agencies searching for man in Illinois River

Area agencies are working on a water search and recovery at the Illinois River near South 553 Road.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol, a 24-year-old male went into 10 feet of water around 9:45 a.m. Monday, March 2, and did not resurface. A family member witnessed the man enter the water.
OHP has not released the man's name, but family has been notified.
Agencies assisting in the search include: OHP, Grand River Dam Authority Police, Tahlequah Fire and Rescue, and Welling Volunteer Fire Department.
