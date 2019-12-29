Agency on Aging seeks seniors for advisory council

The Eastern Oklahoma Development District Area Agency on Aging works to assist all people age 60 and older and their caregivers in its seven-county service area.
The agency is putting out a call for more seniors to get involved with EODD AAA's Advisory Council on Aging.
"Our senior membership is about the lowest I believe it's been in quite a while," said Robert Richardson of Moodys.
Richardson is the chairperson of the Advisory Council on Aging. He is currently winding up his second two-year term in that position, and he was a member for nearly three years prior to being elected chairperson.
"We are looking for some seniors who want to be active," Richardson said. "We try to help people stay in their homes as long as possible," through the services AAA provides directly and through subcontractors.
The Advisory Council on Aging is a group of advocates and representatives for the seniors in EODD AAA's service area, explained Stacy Turner, director of the EODD Area Agency on Aging. That service area includes Adair, Cherokee, McIntosh, Muskogee, Okmulgee, Sequoyah and Wagoner counties in eastern Oklahoma.
"They don't make policy," Turner said of the advisory council members. "We tell them as (EODD AAA) staff what we have going on. They give us (their) input on how to make those things happen; they bring us information on the needs of seniors in the community. From that partnership, the scope of services to be provided is determined for a four-year area plan."
All that is required of Advisory Council on Aging senior members is a willingness to help identify the needs of seniors in the community and help come up with ways to meet those needs, Turner said.
Prospective senior advisory council members must be 60 years of age or older and live within EODD's seven-county service area. Candidates must attend three consecutive council meetings before becoming a full member. The council meets every other month on the third Thursday in January, March, May, July, September and November.
There is also a quarterly state Council on Aging meeting in Oklahoma City four times each year. Select members of the EODD AAA Advisory Council on Aging are nominated by the AAA staff to attend the state level meetings and serve as local liaisons.
If serving on the EODD AAA Advisory Council on Aging sounds interesting, contact the EODD AAA at 918-682-7891 for more information.
