Physical, emotional and mental well-being should meld together for optimum effect, especially in the golden-age population – and a series of local classes is shooting for the ideal balance.
Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program classes, presented by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative Northeast Center of Healthy Aging, began at the Tahlequah Public Library Monday morning. The program lasts four or five weeks, depending on how many people participate and how long discussions run, according to Sharon Elder, OHAI education specialist.
“This is one of our shorter programs. It’s a more intimate class. People talk about their personal lives more,” said Elder, who has been working with the senior population for almost 30 years.
Elder schedules each session for an hour and a half, but tries to limit them to an hour.
David and Sandra Laney, retired educators, were among Monday's attendees.
“I’m interested in all possibilities of maintaining brain health, alertness, and acuity,” said David.
Each attendee gets a Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind bookmark and workbook with the “12 Pathways to a Healthier You.”
The classes are evidence-based, according to Elder. The 12 Pathways were developed seven years ago by the Oklahoma Healthy Aging Initiative and the Donald W. Reynolds Department of Geriatric Medicine at the University of Oklahoma.
“As we get older, we lose things. That doesn’t mean we have to give into it,” said Elder. “The more we use our minds and keep our bodies energized, the better off we are.”
The first class focused on going through the 12 Pathways. The second will finish that overview, and cover managing stress. The third will cover ways to manage “the blues,” or depression. The last session will be about moving forward to a healthier tomorrow.
The workbook is more of a journal, as it has inspiring quotes, health tips, and an entry page for each day of the year. The goal is for attendees to finish the workshop with information to take action toward improving or maintaining a healthy mind.
For each week of the journal, participants write down a specific, obtainable action related to that month’s Pathway. They list the day and time they will do the action, as well as how much time it will take and how confident they are of achieving their goals.
“The calendar is designed to allow for change and interruption,” said Elder.
Each month of the journal focuses on one of the 12 Pathways: eat well; practice good sleep habits; connect with others; effective communication; manage emotions; continue to learn and exercise memory; practice self-talk and be thoughtful of perspective; extend gratitude; build resilience and adaptability; connect with nature; and perform service to others.
Elder discussed the MyPlate nutrition guide and serving sizes. She recommended eating fresh fruits and vegetables, and staying away from preservatives.
“As people get older, they gravitate to fast food or frozen foods that can be cooked quickly,” said Elder. “Nutrition centers are wonderful, but they’re not geared toward special diets. A lot of times, those meals are often too much.”
Other tips for eating well include using herbs for flavor instead of salt, eating every two to three hours, and removing after-dinner snacks.
“Sleep hygiene is developing a good bedtime regimen and wake-up regimen,” said Elder to introduce the second Pathway.
She encouraged removing TVs, computers, and digital clocks from bedrooms, and putting cell phones away from beds. Additional tips included going to bed at the same time each night, and practicing relaxation exercises instead of using sleep aids.
Being active includes exercising, but other suggestions include attending local festivals and going to the movies.
“We’ve kind of lost that connection to other people,” said Elder. “Having a hobby has kind of fallen to the wayside. People don’t realize how important those things are to their own well-being.”
Ways people can connect with others or form a social network include visiting a neighbor, inviting a group of old friends for a monthly potluck, and joining a group, such as a book or garden club. Effective communication also means self-advocacy. Those in the program are encouraged to make lists of questions for doctors; read information about any diagnoses; and give an honest answer when asked, “How are you?”
Journaling, exercising, and talking with friends or health care professionals about problems are ways to help manage emotions.
“These are coping strategies we need to develop within ourselves,” said Elder. “When our physical bodies start breaking down, our emotions start breaking down.”
Suggestions to exercise memory and cognitive ability include playing games or doing puzzles, taking a class, learning a foreign language, and substituting a documentary for a talk show or soap opera.
Along with developing a positive mantra and listing things participants appreciate about themselves, people are encouraged to accept compliments and only reply with a “Thank you.” Gratitude can be shown through thank-you notes, and by being specific when giving compliments.
The 10th Pathway is about being flexible with plans, and embracing change and being grateful. Simple ways to connect with nature can include taking walks and using the body’s senses to notice what is around. Service to others may be done through simple acts like opening a door for someone, or larger ones like running errands for a neighbor.
David said he enjoyed the session and hearing the different approaches to the Pathways.
“We are pretty close in doing many of these things. I think it will be helpful,” he said.
Check it out
Healthy Brain, Healthy Mind Program classes are set for 9:30 a.m. on Mondays through March 23 at the Tahlequah Public Library, 120 S. College Ave. For more information, call Sharon Elder at 918-779-7367 or 888-616-8161.
