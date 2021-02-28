The USDA is offering financial assistance for agricultural losses that may have been incurred from last week's winter storm. There are several programs available, depending on what agricultural commodities you produce, and you will need to complete a series of paperwork for each.
The Livestock Indemnity Program provides benefits to livestock producers for livestock deaths caused by adverse weather or by attacks from animals reintroduced into the wild by the federal government. LIP payments are equal to 75 percent of the average fair market value of the livestock.
Emergency Assistance for Livestock, Honey Bees, and Farm-raised Fish provides financial assistance to eligible producers of livestock, honeybees and farm-raised fish for losses due to disease, certain adverse weather events or loss conditions, including blizzards and wildfires, as determined by the Secretary. ELAP assistance is provided for losses not covered by other disaster assistance programs authorized by the 2014 Farm Bill and the Bipartisan Budget Act of 2018, such as losses not covered by the Livestock Forage Disaster Program and the Livestock Indemnity Program. The Tree Assistance Program provides financial assistance to qualifying orchardists and nursery tree growers to replant or rehabilitate eligible trees, bushes and vines damaged by natural disasters. The 2014 Farm Bill makes TAP a permanent disaster program and provides retroactive authority to cover eligible losses back to Oct. 1, 2011.
If you have incurred any losses recently related to severe winter weather, contact the Tahlequah USDA/FSA office at 918-456-1924 to find out what reimbursement you may be eligible for.
Garrett Ford is an agriculture educator for the Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
