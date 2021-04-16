DENVER — Native American students interested in attending college who are seeking a scholarship from the American Indian College Fund have an additional incentive to apply this year – the College Fund is offering $20 gift cards for every student that completes an application by April 30.
The incentive is being offered to increase Native student enrollment at tribal colleges and universities, and to encourage students to continue their education goals uninterrupted, despite the pandemic.
Current Native tribal college students not receiving a College Fund scholarship, current American Indian College Fund scholarship recipients who are reapplying for scholarship funds and are attending tribal colleges, and Native high school students seeking to enroll at a tribal college are all eligible to apply.
Eligible applicants must complete their applications online at https://collegefund.org/scholarships by April 30 to receive the gift card.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.