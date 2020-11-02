ALBUQUERQUE, New Mexico - American Indian Graduate Center will premiere its Agriculture College Readiness Program on Thursday, Nov. 19. Native high school students are invited to register for this virtual event , held in collaboration with Oklahoma State University Ferguson College of Agriculture and made possible by a grant from the Native American Agriculture Fund.
The Agriculture College Readiness Program will feature a keynote address by American Indian Graduate Center Alumnus Dr. Justin Quetone Moss (Cherokee Nation), Oklahoma State University professor and department head of horticulture and landscape architecture. Amber McGee, Oklahoma State University prospective student coordinator, will also present at the event.
"American Indian Graduate Center is honored to partner with the Native American Agriculture Fund and Oklahoma State University to offer academic support to an entirely new subset of students pursuing higher education," said Angelique Albert (Confederated Salish & Kootenai Tribes), American Indian Graduate Center executive director. "By building current programming to scale, American Indian Graduate Center can create additional opportunities to empower students as they transition into qualified professionals. Support from these organizations allow us to continue expanding programs that contribute to our students' success from pre-college to career."
Through NAAF's generous funding, American Indian Graduate Center will also host a second Agriculture College Readiness Program in collaboration with Montana State University in December. Additionally, the funding will supplement the Wilson-Hooper Veterinary Medicine Assistance Program, a need-based endowed scholarship for qualified students pursuing Veterinary Medicine and Veterinary Technician degrees.
To learn more about the Agriculture College Readiness Program and other Native scholarships and academic support opportunities, visit AIGCS.org.
