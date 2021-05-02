Air Evac to open medical base in Grove

O'FALLON, Missouri - Air Evac Lifeteam recently announced plans to open a new emergency air medical transport base in Grove, Oklahoma, this spring.
The base will provide air medical transport services 24-hours a day, seven days a week to Delaware, Ottawa, Craig, Mayes, Cherokee, and Adair counties, as well as the surrounding regions.
"We are honored to join the community of Grove and to bring a vital air medical asset to the region," said Daniel Sweeza, chief operating officer for Air Evac Lifeteam. "Our dedicated crews look forward to providing local hospitals and EMS agencies with a dependable partner and the community with the highest quality service and patient care."
The Grove base will be staffed by trained and experienced pilots, flight nurses, and flight paramedics, and will be maintained by an on-site aviation maintenance technician. The Bell 206 helicopter operated at this base will be medically configured with the latest avionics and safety features.
Air Evac operates throughout the region with additional air medical bases in nearby Claremore, Muskogee and Henryetta in Oklahoma and Springdale, Arkansas.The proximity of these bases will allow for additional air transport coverage in the region when an asset is already in service on another call.
Air Evac is a participating provider in the AirMedCare Network, the nation's largest air medical transport membership program with more than 320 air medical locations across 38 states. Members flown for a life- or limb-threatening injury or illness by an AMCN participating provider have no out-of-pocket costs for the flight. Whatever the member's insurance - or third-party insurance - pays is considered payment in full. Annual memberships start at $65.
The membership service offered by AMCN covers the cost of co-pays, deductibles and any emergency transport declined by insurance providers as "not medically necessary."
Air Evac Lifeteam is the nation's leading provider of helicopter air ambulance services. Crews consisting of a pilot, a flight nurse and a flight paramedic, are on duty seven days a week to respond to the scene of a medical emergency or transport patients between medical facilities. The company operates more than 140 air medical bases across 15 states. For more information, visit Lifeteam.net.
