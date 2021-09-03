Air Force National Guard airmen assist with Habitat for Humanity project

Fourteen Air Force National Guard airmen arrived in Tahlequah just after Aug. 1 to assist Cherokee Nation with a homeless veteran housing project southeast of town.
After completing their portion of the project, team leader Staff Sgt. Greg Pressley contacted the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity to make arrangements to spend two days assisting with Habitat House No. 30, under construction for Air Force veteran Stephanie Lewis.
The Air Force National Guard is a branch of the U.S. Air Force from four different locations. One group is from Savannah, Georgia, which is identified as the 1/65 civil engineer squadron. Another group is from the 219 Red Horse Montana squadron, with individuals from the one 130th. Engineers from the 1/44 Fresno Air National Guard base have also assisted.
This project is valued in excess of $500,000 with a portion supplied by the Air National Guard headquarters out of Washington, D.C., and a larger portion of materials and equipment supplied by the Cherokee Nation. Tahlequah Habitat supplied all of the materials and equipment for House 30 and welcomed the labor from the airmen and volunteers.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity is a 501(c)(3) non-profit Christian housing ministry that builds and repairs houses for low and very low income families in Cherokee County. Applications for housing are currently being accepted. For more information call the office at 918-453-1332, or visit www.tahlequahhabitat.org.
