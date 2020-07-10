AIRC continues programs under new protocols

The American Indian Resource Center is a nonprofit organization that strives to develop culturally appropriate resources for Native communities. Staff provides professional expertise in areas such as education, heath, social services, video production, curriculum development, and more.
Due to COVID-19, operations for AIRC had to be altered to accommodate guidelines that ensure the safest work environment for employees. Pam Iron, AIRC director, had a lot of decisions to make.
"Beginning in mid-March, when precautions for the coronavirus had just begun, the AIRC chose to begin teleworking with its staff," said Irons. "That changed our daily work to include more phone calls, Zoom and virtual meetings between our staff, as well as the schools and students we work with. In June, our offices opened with strict guidelines that included temperature checks, masks, and minimal in-person contact, as well as a staggered work schedule for those who share offices."
AIRC currently runs four programs: Talent Search, The Sequoyah Project, Sevenstar, and Native Educated Teacher Successfully Taught Academic Rigor, or NETSTAR for short.
Talent Search is a part of the Federal TRIO Programs. It just entered its 23rd year of operation and services students in 10 schools in Northeastern Oklahoma. It is funded to serve over 700 high school and junior high students. The program was designed to assist students in transitioning to high school, graduating from high school, and continuing their education.
The Sequoyah Project assists over a dozen schools. Jami Murphy, activities coordinator for AIRC, said the program tries to assist students for the future.
"The program serves Sequoyah High School and 12 public schools in Sequoyah County," said Murphy. "The program, with its partners, helps implement strategies using evidence-based curriculum, which prepares students for the future. Strategies include leadership, cultural identification, academic enrichment, STREAM, virtual learning, ACT test strategies, and financial literacy."
The Sevenstar Project has strategies to meet career and college readiness of American Indian students in 40 schools by using evidence-based curriculum and proven program designs. The seven strategies and the GRPA measurements are: Leadership, Cultural Identification, Academic Enrichment, STEM, Virtual Learning, EOI/ACT test strategies and Financial Literacy.
Along with this, AIRC is almost ready to open Camp Sevenstar, said Iron.
"We are in the beginning stages of opening Camp Sevenstar," said Iron. "It's an experiential outdoor learning center that includes a banquet hall, dining hall, recreational room, classrooms, a dormitory, three private cabins, outdoor classroom arbor, amphitheater, and 10 tent pads. It's near Lake Tenkiller in Park Hill."
NETSTAR was created to assist future Native American teachers. It assists with tuition, fees, books, laptops, living expenses, and other equipment. This program is full, however, and is no longer taking students.
The AIRC will host an online auction to help raise funds for scholarships. Items being auctioned consist of a photography session, a stay at the Hard Rock hotel, tools, and several other things. There is also a plan to open biking and hiking trails at Camp Sevenstar for a small fee that will go toward scholarships.
The deadline for two scholarships is July 15. Information can be found on the AIRC Facebook page.
