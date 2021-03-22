American Indian Resource Center has two scholarships for citizens of federally recognized tribes: the Fount Holland Memorial Scholarship and Wathene Young Scholarship.
Holland was dean of education at Northeastern State University, where he taught grant writing and graduate-level courses. This scholarship is for a high school senior in AIRC's Education Talent Search program, s full-time student seeking a degree or technical certificate. A 2.5 GPA is required.
Young was the first director of Indian education for the Tulsa Public Schools. As founder of AIRC, she was executive director 1983 to 2015. This scholarship is open to a high school senior in Adair, Cherokee, Delaware, Mayes, Muskogee Nowata, Rogers, Wagoner or Sequoyah counties, a full-time student seeking a degree or technical certificate, with a 2.5 GPA.
Deadlines are May 31 by 11:59 p.m. For information, visit www.aircinc.org/news. For the Holland scholarship, visit https://forms.gle/t9AjjNQYT3DtkFbs6; for the Young award, https://forms.gle/xtUwDZAZAjbNAbU2A.
