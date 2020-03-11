The American Indian Resource Center will host their annual Wild Onion Dinner and Silent Auction, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., on March 25 at the Cherokee County Community Building.
The dinner includes wild onion and eggs, beans, potatoes, frybread, desert, and choice of drink for $8 per plate. Silent auction items include art from local Native artists, a birthday party from the SkateHouse, four tickets to the Tulsa Zoo, and more.
All proceeds from the event go toward funding the Wathene Young Scholarship and the Fount Holland Memorial Scholarship.
“There are a lot of great items up for grab during the silent auction and some wonderful food,” said Pamela Iron, executive director.
For more information, or to purchase tickets in advance, call AIRC at 918-456-5581.
