The American Indian Resource Center Inc., a nonprofit based in Tahlequah, will host its annual fundraising Indian taco dinner on Aug. 31, during the Cherokee Holiday.
Proceeds will assist in funding for The Wathene Young Scholarship and The Fount Holland Scholarship for local college students.
During the dinner, AIRC will be selling Indian tacos from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Park Hill/Owen School Community Center. The cost is $8 per meal and includes a free drink.
AIRC will also have a silent auction. Silent auction items will include blankets, food baskets, restaurant coupons, jewelry and more.
“We are very excited for this year’s Indian taco dinner,” said Pamela Iron, AIRC executive director. “There will be a lot of great items at the silent auction, as well as a place for people to cool off and enjoy a wonderful meal.”
The public is invited to come out and enjoy air-conditioning, an Indian taco, and helping out with local scholarships.
For more information, call AIRC at 918-456-5581.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.