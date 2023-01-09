Airmen movie showing attracts film actor

MUSKOGEE – Film actor Cuba Gooding Jr. brought celebrity to Saturday's showing of "The Tuskegee Airmen" at Muskogee's Roxy Theater on Jan. 7.
However, Gooding said he actually wanted to recognize "these brave men and women who fought for our freedom. Never forget."
Gooding, who portrayed Billy Roberts in the 1995 HBO movie, spoke to a packed theater audience, which included a few area residents who were extras in the movie. Parts of the movie were filmed at Muskogee's Davis Field Airport. Roxy Manager and Marketing Director Oscar Ray had invited those extras to the showing. Gooding said he happened to see publicity about it in "Deadline Hollywood," and saw Ray's phone number.
Gooding said military movies are his favorite ones to film.
"From 'Men of Honor' to 'Pearl Harbor' to 'Red Tails' to the one that started it all, 'The Tuskegee Airmen,'" he said, prompting a cheer from the audience.
One in the audience, Cedric Johnson Jr., recalled meeting Gooding and other actors when he was an extra. Johnson was attending college in Okmulgee at the time.
"Cuba Gooding Jr. was an incredible person, down to earth," said Johnson. "Malcolm Jamal Warner was down to earth, very approachable. The scene I was in was an explosion scene and we were directed quite well. The logistics of the wardrobe were impeccable. Everything was itemized. If you had a shop towel, they knew who had it, who it was checked out to."
Johnson said the showing and Gooding's appearance are exciting for Muskogee. He has lived in Arkansas before coming home to Muskogee six months ago.
Kay Schagunn portrayed a neighbor in the movie who waved at the Airmen's sending off.
"I had a big hat on and I remember being fit with seamed hose," she said.
Earlier Saturday, Gooding visited Booker T. Washington Cemetery, where three Tuskegee airmen are buried. Those were Lt. Faythe McGinnis, Lt. Oscar D. Hutton Jr., and Dr. Robert Smith.
He told the Roxy audience what that visit meant to him.
"Seeing men and women, not just in the military, but the doctor buried there, it's the reason why I jumped on the plane when I heard that you all were screening the movie," said Gooding. "Screening the movie, I knew I had an obligation to help remind people of the history of Muskogee and the wonderful passionate people here keeping it alive."
At the film showing, Mayor Marlon Coleman said the Tuskegee Airmen "had a profound impact on the city of Muskogee."
"These are African American men who fought for our country, and America is the country it is now because of the Tuskegee Airmen," said Coleman.
Gooding took a selfie of himself in front of the audience before accepting the key to the city from Coleman.
Before the presentation, Oxford Productions President Avery Frix recognized Oscar and Shiron Ray and Visit Muskogee Chief Operating Officer Dr. Jerri Stoutermire for making the event possible. He praised Visit Muskogee and Muskogee Tourism Authority for partnering with the Roxy to make the event possible.
