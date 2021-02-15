AISES bringing computer program to schools

The American Indian Science and Engineering Society is partnering with Motorola Solutions Foundation, General Motors, and Comcast NBCUniversal to bring the SPRK-ing Interest in Computer Science program to area schools.
AISES’ SPRK-ing Interest in STEM+CS program is a coding program that combines STEM and computer science (STEM+CS) to increase the awareness, interest, and competency in STEM+CS among Native K-12 students. The SPRK program uses cutting edge technology, powered by Sphero robots, that gets students out of their seats to experience real-world applications with hands-on STEM activities that incorporate Native culture.
Through the support of funders, AISES will select schools to receive the SPRK-ing Interest program with the following benefits: Sphero BOLT PowerPack that includes 15 Sphero BOLT Robots; 15 Bluetooth capable tablets with the Sphero Edu app installed; virtual or on-site two-hour teacher/staff training, introducing teachers to Sphero Education resources and recommendations for incorporating Sphero and coding into curricula; virtual preparation or onsite two-hour activity for the students; AISES’ SPRK-ing Interest Lesson Booklet; Sphero Educator Guide; educator access to customized Sphero online training at the virtual Sphero Academy; and access to hundreds of BOLT activities and curriculum on Sphero Edu.
AISES is committed to substantially increasing the representation of American Indians, Alaska Natives, Native Hawaiians, Pacific Islanders, First Nations, and other indigenous peoples of North America in science, technology, engineering, and math studies and careers. As part of this commitment, the SPRK program supports engaging Native pre-college students in discovering, pursuing, and sustaining interest in STEM+CS.
The criteria for schools participating in AISES’ SPRK-ing Interest program are:
• K-12 public, private, and tribal schools with serving a significant percentage of Native students. Priority will be given to middle schools.
• A minimum of 50 students participating in program.
• Schools with emerging STEM programs and-or schools seeking to increase internal capacity to deliver STEM+CS curriculum using technology.
• Availability for SPRK-ing program visit by AISES staff during January, February, March, and April 2021.
• Availability of a large room, such as a library, oversized classroom, or gym, for two days for the teachers/staff training and hands-on activities with students.
• Commitment of a two-hour teacher/staff training by AISES staff.
• Availability of students for a total of two hours for hands-on intro activity. It can include working one day with students during their normal class period and the following day during normal class periods.
Those who have questions should contact Marsha Whiting, associate director of programs, at mwhiting@aises.org or 720-758-9667. Schools interested in the SPRK program, should submit an interest survey at https://www.aises.org/sprk-ing.
