The American Indian Science and Engineering Society has announced the launch of the Native Financial Cents website at https://nfc.aises.org, an online resource center to help Native American youth and young adults build financial capability skills.
According to the 2018 U.S Census Bureau, the median income of American Indian and Alaska Native households was $40,315, lower than any other racial group. This wealth gap indicates the significant need for financial education in Native communities to build and maintain good financial health.
The Native Financial Cents: Supporting Financial Capability for Native Americans curriculum was developed with support and funding from the Wells Fargo Foundation. AISES built upon the Wells Fargo Hands on Banking program, a free, noncommercial online money management program, creating a supplemental curriculum centering Native culture and traditions to ensure financial education is more relevant and accessible to Native learners. Research has shown, incorporating cultural and historical background information into curricula enriches lessons and relates topics to students’ personal lives.
The NFC website contains tools for money management, giving Native youth the skills and knowledge to make informed decisions regarding their financial resources. Included in the NFC curriculum are the five core competencies of financial literacy: Earning, saving and investing, spending, borrowing, and protecting. Students learn that what they do today in terms of spending, saving, borrowing, and planning will either build towards or detract from their ability to pursue opportunities.
Native Financial Cents is a financial education curriculum that incorporates unique tools and resources for teaching Native learners including instructional strategies and training techniques. Additionally, Native Financial Cents incorporates Native cultures into financial education, providing students with a deeper, more culturally rich understanding of contemporary and historic wealth and wealth management for Native people.
Also, in 2020, AISES and Wells Fargo launched the NFC Ambassador Program that trained 50 Native Ambassadors to teach the NFC curriculum to community members.
For more information on NFC, visit https://nfc.aises.org.
