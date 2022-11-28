Alcohol was to blame in a single-vehicle crash that injured a Cookson man 11 miles south of Tahlequah on Sunday afternoon.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said Daniel J. Diver was driving a 2012 Nissan Cube northbound on West 888 Road when his vehicle veered off the road and struck a tree. Diver was transported to Northeastern Health System and admitted in fair conduction with trunk external injuries.
According to the OHP, Diver had an odor of alcohol, and the cause of the crash was listed as driving while under the influence. Diver was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.
