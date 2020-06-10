An area man was injured in a June 9 crash eight miles outside of Tahlequah.
According to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol report, Colton Mashburn, 23, was southbound on Welling Road at a high rate of speed. When Mashburn failed to negotiate a curve, his vehicle left the roadway and struck a utility pole and a fence.
According to the report, Mashburn was transported by EMS to Northeastern Health System, where he was admitted in fair condition with head, trunk internal, arm, and leg injuries.
Mashburn wasn't wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash, and airbags deployed. The report said Mashburn exuded an odor of alcohol.
