Alert systems help find missing elders, kids

Several area agencies and volunteers play critical roles when it comes to searching for a missing person, and all respond to the alert system.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said Amber and Silver alerts adhere to the same criteria, but the age criteria is different.
“We have done very few of either, but a couple of weeks ago, we had a woman who was missing up in Peggs. She had walked off from her church and she had early stages of dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease,” said Chennault.
Area law enforcement, fire and rescue, and volunteers began searching before deputies were notified.
“Deputies got on scene and figured we needed to do a Silver Alert, but I’m not sure if the alert was ever sent out because we found her before a lot of time had expired,” Chennault said.
Agencies that were part of that search team included: Peggs Volunteer Fire Department, Tahlequah Police Department, Gideon VFD, Cherokee Nation Marshal Service, Cherokee County Emergency Management, Cherokee Nation EMS, and Northeastern Health System EMS.
The sheriff said both alerts involve a lengthy process that has to be done through dispatchers.
Lorraine Baker, supervisor of Cherokee County Sheriff Dispatch, said there must be a missing person’s report before they can request the alert.
“The criteria for a Silver Alert would be 60 years old or older with dementia or a cognitive impairment. For us to enter them, we have to have a missing person’s report so a deputy or officer has to make the report, and we enter them as a missing person through the [National Crime Information Center] database,” said Ms. Baker.
If there may be a threat to the missing person’s health and safety, dispatch will issue a Silver Alert and send that to the Department of Public Safety.
“After we have that report and that person is entered as missing and they meet the criteria, then we can send in an Amber Alert or Silver Alert request, and that’s sent to the State,” said Baker.
Criteria to request an Amber Alert would be reasonable belief that an abduction has occurred, or belief that the child is in immediate danger or threatened with bodily harm, injury or death.
“We have to have enough descriptive information about the victim and the abduction, and if there’s information about the suspect or possible suspect,” said Ms. Baker. “The child has to also be 17 years of age or younger.”
A request is sent to a coordinator for Amber Alerts and Silver Alerts, which are then distributed to the National Emergency Alert System.
Alerts are provided through radio, TV, text messages, email, electronic traffic-condition signs, and electronic billboards. Amber Alert also teamed up with Facebook, Google, and Bing.
Tahlequah Fire Chief Casey Baker said the role of his department is to set up and organize a command post with the help of law enforcement agencies.
“We will have small groups of volunteers with a commander who calls back to us and stays in communication with everyone,” said Baker.
He recalled being involved, when he was working with CCSO, in the full-scale search of a missing elderly man. He said a Silver Alert was issued after the man got lost near Cookson, but the man was found dead months later.
Amber Alerts began in 1996 when broadcasters teamed with local law enforcement to develop the early warning system to help find abducted children. AMBER, America’s Missing: Broadcast Emergency Response was created after 9-year-old Amber Hagerman was kidnapped while riding her bike in Texas, and murdered.
Because of Amber Alert, 1,064 children have been rescued as of April 2021, 92 children have been rescued because of wireless emergency alerts, and there 86 Amber plans in the U.S.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.