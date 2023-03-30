March may be National Save Your Vision Month, but local optometrists recommend good eye care throughout the year.
While adults need an eye exam about every two years, kids’ needs are different.
Dr. Alissa Proctor, NSU-OCO professor, said the American Optometric Association recommends a child have their first comprehensive vision evaluation between the age of six and nine months. If everything is developing properly, she said, the next exam should be scheduled around the age of three and again before starting school by age five, then one to two years after depending on findings.
“At the NSU-OCO Clinic, we have an Infant Vision Clinic for all children up to age seven years old as that is typically when the child can then sit for most standard optometric exams,” said Proctor.
In the past 16 years, Proctor has supervised the screenings of almost 21,000 children at Cherokee County schools. She said the complimentary school vision screenings are provided at no cost to the area schools by NSUOCO – first year students in the spring, second year students in the fall – to assess many areas needed to see clearly in school and develop properly.
“These areas include distance and near visual acuity, or how well the student sees; depth perception/cover test, [checking for] any misalignment of the eyes; eye movements, tracking and convergence, eye teaming, [which is] important for reading; retinoscopy, or estimated prescription; and pupils/external/internal ocular health without eye drops," she said. "We refer students for additional care who need glasses – full time or reading only – have a binocular vision problem that may make learning more difficult, like strabismus, amblyopia, tracking or convergence issues, or any ocular disease that needs to be managed."
Proctor said there is also a no-charge program called InfantSEE. This program is managed by the AOA and allows parents to get a comprehensive eye exam for their child at no-cost to them. Most optometrists participate in this program.
Brittany Williams, Keys Eye Care administrator, said the optometry office is are an InfantSEE provider and provide a no cost comprehensive exam for infants six to 12 months old regardless of income.
“We have a free glasses program and provide prescription eyeglasses for patients at, or below, the poverty level,” said Williams. “Each October, we devote an entire day called Giving Sight Day to providing free exams and glasses to anyone in the community. We also keep our exam costs, without insurance, much lower than area and Oklahoma optometrists to ensure no one goes without affordable eye care.”
Williams explained how an exam typically goes. It starts with a technician taking photos of the back of a patients eyes, pressure checks for glaucoma screening, and test on visual field, which is how wide of an area the eye can see. In the exam room, the doctor will check the patient’s vision, do a physical exam, conduct a refraction test – a measure of the patient’s prescription for glasses or contacts – go over imaging results, and answer any questions.
Dr. Wyatt Williams, O.D. said there are several new pieces of equipment that have help with exams, like optical coherence tomography scans.
“It’s an ultrasound of the retina and checks for macular degeneration,” said Wyatt Williams. “It does a really good job of being quick and efficient.”
Keys Eye Care also uses an auto-refractor, which gives the doctor a starting point for the rest of the exam.
