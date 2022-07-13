COOKSON – The Deck at Cookson Village creates an atmosphere of family and community with food and live music during events themed according to days of the week.
Co-owner Lisa Burton said The Deck hosts different motifs for the venue several days out of the usual Wednesday through Sunday schedule. Depending on the day's concept, certain foods are served, along with a full menu. Wine and Wings Wednesday, Taco Thursday, and Fish Friday are the recurring themes, a feature that started about 10 years ago.
Burton, along with the other two co-owners, Sandra Epperley and Marty Slater, bought the establishment about 12 years ago to help out the lake area community.
“There was nothing like what we are doing now, and we just wanted a family-friendly environment that people could enjoy with their families and children and have live music and local musicians,” said Burton.
The venue provides patrons with live music from local musicians, along with family-friendly games. In a play area, games include ring toss, giant Jenga, giant Yahtzee, and Connect Four.
This is the second year the band Borrowed Money has been playing at The Deck. Stacy Barnes, Borrowed Money’s guitar player, said the band performs there at least four to five times a year. He said the family-, kid-, and pet-friendly atmosphere is why he enjoy the venue so much.
“The people here are absolutely fabulous. The staff really takes care of all the patrons and all the customers and all the working musicians that come here. They take care of us like family. We don’t want for anything [when we are here],” said Barnes
Because of the lake community, Barnes thinks something like The Deck is especially relevant, as most of this area is family-based.
Julie Lowe has worked as a server at The Deck for the past two years. She said depending on the day, the atmosphere can be hectic and fast-paced, but also laid-back and family-oriented, with the crowds being a mixture of locals and new faces.
Lowe said the best thing about having a place like The Deck is that people can come and stay for hours, instead of having to run in and out as with some establishments.
“I think it’s important to this area just because you need that place where you can get off the water and have that type of time here. Like listening to live music, your kids can go play games; you’re just trying to unwind before you pack everything up and go home, or go to your camper,” said Lowe.
John Carr, a local resident, said he has come to The Deck almost every night since he moved to the area five years ago. Carr said the scene reminds him of a social club, and the food, music, and hospitality draw him to the establishment.
“Where else are you going to get music five nights a week? They support all of the local bands in the area. Everything they do is about the community – all of these jobs they've put out and all the musicians they hire,” said Carr.
Check it out
The Deck at Cookson Village is open Wednesday to Thursday, 3-9 p.m. On Friday and Saturday, it is open from 11 a.m. to midnight, and Sunday, 11 a.m.- 4 p.m.
