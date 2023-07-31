The newest of class of OSU College of Osteopathic Medicine at the Cherokee Nation students put in a few hours of hard work and sweat on July 31 to serve their community.
As part of Dr. Pete’s Big Event on Monday, the medical students volunteered at several organization in the area, including the Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity, Cherokee Elementary, the Cherokee Nation Community and Cultural Center, and the Tahlequah Trails Association. Over 50 students participated in the day of service, splitting into groups to tackle each project.
At Cherokee Elementary, the medical students helped administrative staff move furniture around, prep materials, and clean up in preparation for the back-to-school season.
“We’re just helping them set up for the next year,” said student volunteer Jeffery Habel.
Cherokee Elementary Principal Marissa McCoy said this is the third year the school has had help from the OSU-COM CN students, with a new group participating each time.
“It’s just wonderful,” said McCoy. “There are so many things that need to get done before school starts.”
Volunteer Courtney Chambers, who helped cut out car tags and letters for phonic lessons, said the work felt fulfilling. Volunteer Itzel Bernier said she felt great about helping out.
“I like being able to put this together for the kids,” said Bernier.
Across town at Welling Ridge Trails, the medical students worked on maintenance with experienced trail builders.
“We were improving sections of the Little Brother Trail,” said Mike Bingham of the Tahlequah Trails Association.
Bingham said students worked on an intersection of the Big Brother and Little Brother Trail to make it more beginner-friendly and less intimidating to newcomers.
“The trail was built by volunteers by hand, so some of it is a little rough,” said Bingham.
Volunteer Brandon Nombrana said work included removing rocks, cutting routes, “and sweating.”
‘”We were basically cleaning up the trail,” said Nombrana.
The Little Brother Trail is a 1.8-mile loop located east of Tahlequah.
Some of the volunteers were already familiar with the route and happy to help out with its maintenance.
“I’ve hiked this trail, too, so it was nice to come out and work on it,” said volunteer Brad Garner.
