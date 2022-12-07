ALL IN THE FOLDS: TPL offers Christmas-themed origami class to promote creativity

Bits of Christmas-themed origami were created by local residents at the Tahlequah Public Library Tuesday, Dec. 6.
Mae Dean Erb, teacher of the origami workshop, said that while the class created holiday origami, it also presented usable items, such as a decorative Christmas tree, angel, and gift box.
Origami is the art of folding basic pieces of paper, foil, or other materials into recognizable shapes, like animals, trees or even people.
“I think it kind of levels the playing field when you don’t have a lot of money and you want a gift box, or you just extemporaneously want to give something to somebody, but you want it to feel special,” said Erb.
She said the workshop allowed people unfamiliar with origami to give it a chance.
Kelsey Kitchens, an attendee, had never tried to make origami before; she just didn’t think she could do it.
“I like it. It’s easy to do,” said Kitchens. “It makes something, and I think it’s cool because people don’t think they can make stuff like this.”
Kitchens said the workshop introduced her to new people and showed her how the craft can help put her mind at ease.
NyeKeisha Marshall, another participant, said she believes origami can help lift spirits and moods by gifting them an item they created. She considers the craft sort of like therapy for the artist.
“I do think this will be a very good stress therapy. It kind of clears your mind,” said Marshall. “It takes you away from whatever is bothering you at the time, and when you see that you created something beautiful, it’s like, ‘Oh!’”
Erb said that about 20 years ago, when she was teaching origami classes for children, she found adults enjoyed it, too.
“I hope they found ways to share not only the folding process itself, which is very therapeutic, but a way to give gifts, a way to decorate," Erb said. "But it’s also wonderful for any age group to always keep learning. I think with all the technology, we’ve gotten a little bit away from visual-spatial skills and hands-on things.”
Pam Davis, a TPL library assistant, said the encouraged participants to use their minds, bodies, and souls.
“It’s not just gluing something down,” said Davis. “You have to get your folds right and your creases, so not only are you creating something that's going to be beautiful, you’re using your mind and some math, because of the geometry involved in it.”
Davis said the library will be hosting an origami event for kids in the future.
