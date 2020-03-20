All local banks operating, but some close lobbies

Banks in Tahlequah are taking precautions to reduce the spread of COVID-19, with lobbies closing and patrons being asked to conduct their business via drive- thru, online banking, or by phone.
Arvest Bank has closed all lobbies and in-store branches effective Friday, March 20. Drive-thru and ATM services will still be available. If customers have matters that require meeting an Arvest banker, they can call 877-848-8373 to request an appointment. For those conducting routine transactions, the Arvest Online Banking with BlueIQ and Arvest GO mobile app platforms are available. Lobbies and in-store branches will remain closed until further notice. Meanwhile, the bank has been following guidelines recommend by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well ensuring its facilities and ATMS are cleaned more frequently.
"People helping people find financial solutions for life has been our mission statement for more than 20 years," said Arvest President and CEO Kevin Sabin. "In these unprecedented times, that help - and some of the solutions - may be delivered differently in some instances. Make no mistake, though, we are here to serve our customers and will be providing the best service possible to meet their needs."
Bank of Cherokee County has also reacted to the ever-changing developments by deciding to close its lobbies. The drive-thru hours have not changed; customers can use them Monday-Friday, 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.; and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. For those needing to meet in person, an appoint can be scheduled Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Online banking and remote deposits are still available.
"We are prepared to continue this until the CDC, and the state health department recommendations change," said Susan Plumb, Bank of Cherokee County CEO and board chair. "We remain staffed for every customer need at every location. This really about adhering to the president's COVID-19 task force recommendation so that we can stay healthy and shorten the crisis for our country, then get back to normal as quickly and safely as possible."
For more information or to ask questions, call the Plaza branch at 918-456-3900, the Park Hill branch at 918-458-1223, or the Hulbert branch at 918-772-2572.
Armstrong Bank has deployed its "Response Team" to address the unfolding situation, and is serving customers through drive-thru lanes only.
"All bank lobbies will remain closed to public traffic until further notice," said Armstrong Bank CEO Billy Taylor. "We are fully staffed and ready to serve our customers and their banking needs via drive-thru, phone, email, or by special appointment."
TTCU Federal Credit Union has also closed its lobbies, but will continue to operate the drive-thru services and ATM.
It's business as usual at BancFirst in Tahlequah.
"As of today, we don't have any plans to close," said BancFirst President Mark Gish. "As a matter of fact, we just sent out a text mail today to 270,000 statewide customers saying we're open. It's such a fluid situation, we're just kind of taking it a day at a time, but our attitude is we're going to be open."
While the BancFirst lobbies will still be open, Gish recommended people handle their transactions by phone or computer if they are able to.
For now, First State Bank will not close its lobbies. Marty Hainzinger, senior vice president and chief lending officer, said the decision to close its doors as not been made yet, but as more information becomes available, the bank will determine whether it should implement its pandemic plan.
"We have a pandemic plan and pandemic policies in place - ready to enact at any given time - that will determine the lobby hours, staffing needs, being able to service loan customers and the deposit customer in good faith without any or as little interruption as possible," he said.
Editor's note: Any changes to area banks' status will be updated in this story.
