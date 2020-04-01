OKLAHOMA CITY — All non-essential businesses statewide must now close even if there are no locally confirmed cases of COVID-19, Gov. Kevin Stitt announced Wednesday.
The Republican, though, continued to reject growing pressure to issue a statewide shelter-in-place order, saying that already taken steps are enough to reduce the spread of the deadly virus.
“When you look at what I put in place, I think I’m setting the right tone for Oklahoma,” Stitt said. “This is all about social distancing and taking personal responsibility.”
He said local officials could implement stricter policies as they see fit, but he’s confident he’s doing enough to protect Oklahomans. Stitt already ordered the elderly and vulnerable to shelter at home, closed businesses and limited elective surgeries to help preserve health care equipment for front-line health care workers.
He extended the existing executive orders for several more weeks.
“I cannot shut down and bunker in place,” Stitt said. “It’s impractical to do a bunker in place for the next 30 days because not everybody can get their food delivered."
As of Wednesday morning, there were 719 confirmed cases in Oklahoma. Officials said 219 people were hospitalized and 30 had died.
Stitt said 70 percent of the deaths have been Oklahomans over age 65. The other nine Oklahomans already suffered from underlying health conditions.
Fewer than 30 counties will be impacted by Stitt’s expanded closure order. As of Wednesday, 48 counties already had a confirmed case and were forced to shutter all non-essential businesses like gyms, dine-in portions of restaurants and hair salons. Stitt also said grocery store trips should no longer be family outings. Only one person per family should go.
Stitt said he plans to expand testing to any Oklahoman currently exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms — fever, cough and shortness of breath — or anyone who has come into contact with someone testing positive.
He said the state now has 13,600 test kits available.
“Our state can process these tests in state now,” he said. “Do not turn people away who are showing symptoms of COVID-19."
By the end of the week, the state plans to have more than a dozen mobile testing facilities open.
“The best way to slow the curve and stop the spread is more testing and tracing, as well as continuing to practice social distancing,” Stitt said.
He said he’s been working with state epidemiologists to find the best data to drive decision-making.
“Predicting the spread of COVID is not an exact science,” Stitt said, noting that he’s seen predictions that show case numbers peaking anywhere from early April to late August.
He equated the science to predicting hurricanes.
“As we get more testing, as we get more data, that cone of uncertainty will begin to narrow,” Stitt said.
Currently, he said state officials think Oklahoma’s peak will occur in late April.
“These next few weeks are going to be really critical to slowing the spread in Oklahoma,” he said. “Most of us really aren’t sure when life will get back to normal. We need to stick together to protect ourselves, our families and our loved ones.”
Janelle Stecklein covers the Oklahoma Statehouse for CNHI's newspapers and websites. Reach her at jstecklein@cnhi.com.
