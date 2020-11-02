Pets of all shapes, sizes and breeds showed up at the Leoser Pavilion in downtown Tahlequah Saturday for the Tahlepaws Howloween Pet Wellness Fair.
Cars were lined up along Morgan Street, meandering around the pavilion, as area pet owners waited patiently to receive free dog and cat products. The Humane Society of Cherokee County handed out free DHPP poster shots, free de-wormer medication, and free rabies vaccines. Even the pets could participate in the Halloween fun, as the first 25 pets that showed up in costume received free flea and tick medication.
“This is our second year of giving out free rabies, free wormers and free boosters,” said Alexis Colvard, transport coordinator for HSCC. “This all started from a concept of dogs were dying in the pounds from worms.”
In an effort to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines, the event – also sponsored by the Cherokee Nation Office of Environmental Health, Lakeside Veterinary Services, Dr. Hobbs Veterinary Clinic, and Pets for Life Tahlequah – was a little different this year. Those who stopped by were asked to wear masks and stay in their vehicles until they reached the end of the drive-thru.
As the animal lovers arrived, they were given information sheets with fun facts and tips about pet care. As they waited in line, volunteers went from vehicle to vehicle to ask them trivia questions with a chance to get another free prize, such as dog shampoo, toys or treats. The volunteers also had skunk removal, which Colvard said can replace the traditional tomato bath method.
“It’s a mixture of hydrogen peroxide, Dawn dish soap, and baking soda,” she said. “You mix all three together until they form a paste, and then you rub it on the dog and let it sit for give minutes, and it’s gone. No more tomato juice, y’all.”
Those who showed up to the second Tahlepaws could also get microchips for their for their pets for $10 each. It requires a simple procedure wherein the microchip is injected under the loose skin between the dog’s shoulder blades, and is no more invasive than a vaccination. Colvard said it’s just smart for pet owners who want a higher chance of being reunited with their furry roommates in the event of an escape.
“If you have a tag and a collar on your dog and somebody finds [it], they can call you based on your tag,” she said. “If your dog doesn’t have a collar and somebody picks it up and takes them to the vet, they can find out that’s your dog because you microchipped [it].”
The event brought in 35 cats and 176 dogs this year. Out of them all, 186 received rabies shots, 148 were given booster shots, 47 got microchips, and around 200 received worm medication.
The volunteers sold shirts, leashes, and collars, and raffled off a quilt to raise a few bucks for the cause. Since the county has had issues with stray dogs and cats for years, the Humane Society tries to find homes for animals that are frequently abandoned. There is rarely room for more dogs at the shelter, and every month, Colvard transports dogs to animal rescue organizations near Chicago.
“The last trip, we fit 59 in there,” she said. “It’s mostly litters of puppies, but there are some bigger dogs. A lot of people think it would be really loud, but the smell is a lot worse than the sound.”
Get involved
For more information about the Humane Society of Cherokee County, call 918-457-7997.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.