HULBERT – Oklahoma is home to several reptile species, and while a human's first instinct may be to eliminate the scaly creature when coming into contact with it, the Three Forks Nature Center recommends using the encounter as an educational opportunity.
“I always tell people if you don’t know what it is, don’t touch it, but try to educate yourself,” said Three Forks Nature Center Naturalist and Recreation Coordinator Sierra Coon during a reptile program on Thursday, July 28, at Sequoyah Lodge. “The main reason we do this is because we want to educate the public on reptiles, specifically snakes, to definitely stop the fear that people often have with snakes, and along with that comes a lot of needless killing. A lot of people assume that just because it’s a snake it needs to die, which is not true. All snakes have a purpose.”
Located in Sequoyah State Park, the Three Forks Nature Center offers a variety of live animals, educational displays, and programs for all ages. During last week's program, Coon provided children and adults with an educational look at reptiles – such as box turtles, lizards, and snakes – that are indigenous to Oklahoma.
According to the Oklahoma Historical Society, Oklahoma ranks third as having the highest number of reptiles and amphibians.
Coon said that in Oklahoma, there are 18 species of lizards, including Western Slender Glass lizards, which are legless, and skinks. Both were on hand for visitors to see. Legless lizards can be distinguished from snakes by the presence of eyelids.
There are 46 species of snakes, only seven of which are venomous.
“The best way to identify them is to know the snakes' markings and know what kind of habitat they live in,” she said.
Coon added that there are Oklahoma snake identification Facebook groups with knowledgeable individuals who could also assist with determining what kind of snake is hanging around.
Because snakes are cold-blooded, they cannot regulate their body temperature. Oftentimes, to get warm, they can be seen basking in the sunlight.
The Nature Center gave those in attendance a look at three nonvenomous snakes found in Oklahoma: a prairie kingsnake named Peaches, a coachwhip snake named Janeene, and a bullsnake named Bull.
The prairie kingsnake, or yellow-bellied kingsnake, is a small nonvenomous snake with smooth, shiny scales. It is gray or light brown in color and has a series of dark brown blotches, or spots, across its back. They typically live in burrows or under rocks.
A coachwhip snake is long and slender, with smooth scales, and is one of Oklahoma’s fastest-moving snakes. Eastern coachwhips typically have dark scales that transition into a reddish-brown, while western coachwhips have a more uniform color across their entire body. They can be light to dark brown to pinkish in color. The scales and coloration make it look like a braided rope, or coachwhip. They can be found in prairie lands, rocky hillsides, or pine woodlands.
A bullsnake is the largest nonvenomous snake species in Oklahoma, as it can reach up to 8 feet in length. Unlike the smooth scales the coachwhip and prairie kingsnake have, a bullsnake has keel scales, which have a ridge down the center. The snake has a yellow to tan-colored body with dark brown blotches that run down the center of its back. Bullsnakes often live in prairies, woodlands, fields and open bushland.
While most venomous snakes are known for having diamond-shaped heads, Coon said a lot of nonvenomous snakes will “puff up” their heads if they feel threatened, which can sometimes make people believe they’re venomous.
Edna McMillen and her two grandchildren – Conor, 11, and Liam, 8 – attended the event. McMillen said she and her husband are retired teachers, so when their grandchildren stay with them during the summer, they try to incorporate different subjects, such as math, history, or science.
“We call it Summer Adventure Camp,” she said. “We saw that this event was close by and thought it was a great opportunity for them to learn something.”
Conor and Liam said they both enjoyed the presentation, and they liked the snake feature the best.
“I like how they give the snakes less scary names,” Conor said. “It makes you less afraid. I learned that snakes puff up their heads as a defense; I didn’t know that.”
Liam said seeing the turtles reminded him of a time he went fishing.
“One time, I caught a turtle when I was fishing,” he said. “And there was a time when I was at my aunt’s house, there was a turtle that came up her driveway, and I got to pick it up and hold it. It was a small turtle.”
Having worked at the Nature Center for three years, Coon said she hopes those who attended the program would gain passion for wildlife.
“It all started for me when I was in kindergarten and I actually came to the Three Forks Nature Center for a program,” she said. “I had a love for animals, but in my mind, I didn’t know that was a possibility for me – especially being a female, that’s not really represented as much. There was a person there and they were doing the all the things I wanted to do, so as I had gotten older, I actually got the position they were in, so getting the kids to be able to realize they have the chance to have jobs like these, and be an advocate for nature and for wild animals, I think that’s something that started with me when I was little. And I want to pass that along to the kids.”
Check it out
Forks Nature Center is open Tuesday through Sunday, from 10 a.m.-5 p.m,. with its animal corridor open for 30 minutes at 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 3 p.m. upon request. For information, call 918-722-2108.
