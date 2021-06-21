Tension among officials and staff continued to brew during the mid-month June 21 Tahlequah City Council meeting, with one city employee writing a grievance letter in the wake of an incident at a meeting earlier this month.
Tahlequah Administrative Assistant Tesina O'Field read a letter she had written to City Administrator Alan Chapman. O'Field focused on Ward 2 Councilor Keith Baker's June 7 agenda item regarding the daily operations, administration and communication - or lack thereof - and/or contractual obligations of the city.
O'Field said there was no documentation supporting the agenda item, and Baker's vague wording created confusion, concern, anxiety, and fear among city employees.
"Councilor Baker made false statements during the City Council meeting, claiming he was not asked about the 2021-2022 budget and was not included in the budget-making process," O'Field said.
As administrative assistant, O'Field said, she scheduled those meetings for each councilor to meet with the mayor and Chapman.
During the hour-long discussion for that item, Baker said he believed people were being bullied, and Catron said she wasn't aware of that allegation.
"Councilor Baker failed to perform his due diligence to investigate those complaints internally before bringing them to a public forum. Therefore, he is guilty of the same 'lack of communication' he accused others of during the City Council meeting," O'Field said.
City Clerk DeAnna Hammons told the mayor she was mistaken when she said she wasn't aware of anyone being bullied. Hammons said Catron told her she had to move her office from City Hall to the Tahlequah Municipal Armory, and that she didn't have a choice in the matter.
Baker made a motion to keep Hammons' office at City Hall during item 22, listed as "New Business, if any, which has arisen since the posting of the agenda and could not have been anticipated prior to the time of posting."
O'Field said Hammons mentioned she heard Chapman asked an employee if preparations had been made to move Hammons' office.
"Mrs. Hammons then proceeded to tell the City Council that, 'it wasn't something I would've known on the agenda prior to until today,'" O'Field said.
O'Field said a meeting between Catron and Hammons had been scheduled for June 1, wherein Hammons was to meet the mayor at the armory.
"As previously stated, the agenda was posted on Thursday, June 3, 2021, and was amended the following day. However, Councilor Baker's item was on both agendas. During the City Council meeting, Councilor Baker stated he received a complaint from the City Clerk, adding that he thought people were being 'bullied.' During that same meeting, Mrs. Hammons used the same term and called Mayor Catron a bully," said O'Field.
Baker retracted his motion and no vote was taken, but O'Field said Baker knew prior to the posting of the agenda that Catron had asked Hammons to move to a different office.
O'Field was told by Chapman that since Baker is an elected official, the city employee handbook may not apply to him and the matter may need further investigation.
Additionally, O'Field said Baker's statements had a direct impact on all city employees and residents, and such statements should be considered before being made publicly.
"I feel belittled, devalued and embarrassed by Councilor Baker's statements and accusations. No one should ever feel like that by anyone that they have to work with or for," said O'Field.
O'Field asked that Baker formally apologize to all city employees and residents. Baker responded to O'Field and apologized if his questions or statements caused her any fear or anxiety.
"My statements of the administration, that was not aimed at you. Even though I have received some positive feedback about the proper process that I am trying to question, it was not to be aimed at you," said Baker. "I said I [was] sorry at the last City Council meeting. I have no problem stating again, 'I am so sorry if my statements or questions caused you any problems.'"
Baker then apologized to all city employees and to the city of Tahlequah itself.
"I am only trying to serve the city of Tahlequah by asking these questions, and I am not trying, or have any intention, to offend anyone," he said.
Hammons also chimed in, saying she felt there was a lot of information in the letter that was "false, inaccurate, and misleading."
"I've watched the video several times and..." Hammons said, before she was cut off by Human Resources Director M'Lynn Pape.
Pape told the board they didn't investigate Hammons' actions. Catron then jumped in and told Pape and Hammons they needed to stay on the agenda item and asked City Attorney Grant Lloyd if Hammons' comments were in keeping with the item.
Lloyd advised he didn't believe so and said her comments could be made during agenda item 35, wherein Hammons could discuss any issues or concerns she may have had.
What's next
A followup to the Tahlequah City Council meeting will run in the Wednesday, June 23 edition.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.