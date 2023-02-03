The defense team for a woman accused of shooting a local man to death plans to argue it was self-defense.
It took more than a year for Stephanie Ann Snow to be found competent to stand trial after she allegedly shot and killed Ricky Arnold in 2020.
Cherokee County deputies were directed to North 530 Road on Oct. 11, and dispatch advised the woman was crying throughout the 18-minute call. Snow was sitting on a porch while Arnold was lying motionless on the ground. She was escorted to Deputy Tanner Hendley's patrol unit before he performed CPR on the victim. Arnold suffered a gunshot wound to his chest and to his head.
Snow was holding a cell phone and a Bible when Hendley interviewed her. She told deputies she was going to go look for "screams," and that her children were "out there.” Snow claimed Arnold came toward her and said he was going to take the gun away from her.
District 27 District Attorney Jack Thorp charged Snow with first-degree murder with deliberate intent, and Rachel Dallis was appointed as Snow's legal counsel. She appeared in court with Dallis in May 2021 and a competency evaluation was ordered. Snow was to be transported to Vinita for the competency restoration and treatment. Dallis withdrew as Snow's attorney after she retained private counsel. Kevin D. Adams, out of Tulsa, represented Snow.
On May 18, 2022, the court found Snow to be competent and waived rights to trial on the competency issue. Snow's bond was set at $150,000 and she was ordered to house arrest, surrendered her passport, and have a GPS monitor.
Snow's legal team says she was the victim of "abduction and torture." According to www.justiceforstephaniesnow.com, Snow fell victim to Arnold when he "stalked her, held her captive, and tortured her on his property in Tahlequah, Oklahoma.” The website claims Arnold had several cages on his property, along with chains, ropes, and wenches.
During a Aug. 31, 2022, preliminary hearing, Hendley took the stand and recounted the events from the time he was dispatched to Arnold's house to his interaction with Snow. Snow was slated to appear in court Nov. 10 but waived 30 days on the district court arraignment. A status update on her evaluation was supposed to be provided to the court Jan. 26, 2023.
Adams filed a notice of defenses Jan. 26 that stated the defense would be asserting both a defense of self-defense and in the alternative not guilty by reason of mental illness. Snow is to appear in court March 23, at 1:30 p.m. for the jury trial sounding docket.
