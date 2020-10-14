Allen seeking UKB Tahlequah District Tribal Council seat

Sammy Allen has announced candidacy for the United Keetoowah Band Tribal Council Tahlequah District representative. The election is Nov. 2.
Allen has been serving in the U.S. Army for the past 20 years. Currently a senior non-commissioned officer, his awards include a Bronze Star, three Army Commendation Medals, and a Joint Service Achievement Medal, among others. He has been deployed multiple times during his military service, including service in Iraq and Afghanistan.
Allen is currently a facility operations specialist at Camp Gruber Training Center in Braggs, Oklahoma, and a member of the Keetoowah Construction Inc. board.
He believes it is essential to increase resources for the Keetoowah tribe and says he will make it one of his top priorities, should he be elected. As a council member, it is his hope that the Keetoowah Council can look past its differences and work toward a unified government for the tribe’s future.
Allen views himself as an independent candidate, with the intention to work for the good of all Keetoowah tribal members.
