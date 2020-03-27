OKLAHOMA CITY - Allstate Insurance Co. has notified the Oklahoma Insurance Department of its intention to ease certain automobile insurance policy restrictions that will help everyone impacted by the COVID-19 state of emergency.
To ensure workers have adequate protection while using their personal vehicle to deliver food and medicine, Allstate is modifying its coverage to eliminate terms, conditions or exclusions that might apply.
With many pharmacies and restaurants closing their doors across Oklahoma, many are relying on carryout and delivery options. The pandemic has created conditions that require a greater need for vital goods and services and more drivers to deliver them. However, personal automobile policies do not typically provide coverage for vehicles used for commercial purposes.
"Some of these people are our valued Allstate customers. The company appreciates their efforts and would like to assist them by temporarily easing certain personal automobile insurance policy restrictions," said Noel Cole Young, regional counsel, Allstate Insurance.
The Oklahoma Insurance Department has received information from insurers on business preparations and how they are addressing unique challenges of policyholders. Insurance Commissioner Glen Mulready said he applauds this proactive approach by Allstate.
For questions about other insurance issues, contact the Oklahoma Insurance Department at 1-800-522-0071 or visit www.oid.ok.gov.
