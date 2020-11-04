The Oklahoma Legislature will have a couple new faces and one familiar one representing Cherokee County in the next legislative session, as voting for state House and Senate seats wrapped up Tuesday night.
Meanwhile, the count continues for the presidential races, with razor-thin margins the the few states remaining. President Trump has already filed lawsuits to challenge the results.
Here in Oklahoma, Democrat Matt Meredith lost his reelection bid to Republican Bob Ed Culver for his District 4 House race. The incumbent started off with a lead heading into Election Day, having received 2,148 absentee by mail and early votes to Culver’s 1,812. However, Culver saw a strong surge in votes on Tuesday to bring his total count to 7,488, while Meredith finished with 6,090.
While it didn’t turn out the way he hoped, Meredith said he has been fortunate to represent the district.
“It’s been an honor, and it’s a job of a lifetime to be able to represent the folks you get to call friends and family at the state capitol,” he said. “It’s disappointing the way politics are today, but they are what they are. We got up [Wednesday] morning, we’ll move on, and Janet and I will continue to be in the community helping out any way we can.”
Culver received strong support from other members of the Oklahoma House, including Speaker of the House Charles McCall, R-Atoka. He also picked up endorsements from Oklahoma State School Superintendent Joy Hofmeister and Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Wes Nofire.
“I would just like to thank the voters of Cherokee County for coming out to vote,” said Culver. “I’m thrilled to be their representative and their voice in Oklahoma City, and look forward to making Cherokee County a better place.”
Republican Blake “Cowboy” Stephens will take over as Oklahoma’s District 3 state senator after he ousted incumbent Wayne Shaw in the primary and defeated Democrat Dyllon Fite by a large margin, 22,939 to 5,919. The newly minted senator took to social media Tuesday evening to thank his supporters and detail a little about his run for District 3, including the fact that he lost 50 pounds while on the campaign trail.
“I’m just excited about being an Okie,” said Stephens. “That’s one of the things that got me involved in politics to start with. I just felt like as an Okie we have a lot of things we could work on to make better. And by golly, that’s what I plan on doing – making a real difference.”
Fite also thanked his supporters on social media.
“It has been a great honor; I’m deeply sorry to let you down,” said Fite. “But I can assure you, this isn’t the end, and no matter the outcome tonight, we must stand in unity. We are Oklahomans and we are a great and an amazing people.”
In the race for Oklahoma’s District 9 State Senate seat, Democratic challenger Jack Reavis also started out with a slight lead over Republican State Sen. Dewayne Pemberton, R-Muskogee, in absentee by mail and early votes. Election day voting proved to be too much, though, as Pemberton gained another 11,385 votes to Reavis’ 6,795. Pemberton previously served as the chair of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on Education, and will remain another four years in the Senate.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault won his election against Republican candidate Manuel Holland. Chennault will continue another four years after stepping in for former Sheriff Norman Fisher, who retired last year. Chennault had been his undersheriff.
“I want to thank the people of Cherokee County for their confidence, all my supporters for their help, their votes, and their prayers,” said Chennault. “I’m glad it’s over. We had very little doubt that we were going to win; we just didn’t know by how much. I look forward to the next four years and hopefully we can gain the confidence of the people who did not vote for us. We’re doing our job right and treating people right. Mr. Holland did call me and I appreciate that. He congratulated me, and no matter what happened during this election, we’re still on the same team. We’re still going to have to work together and we will do that. I wish him the best.”
Chennault defeated Holland across the board with absentee by mail, early votes, and Election Day ballots. He received 10,391 to Holland’s 7,153.
“I want to thank my family, friends, and everyone who voted for me in this election,” said Holland. “Although I won’t be serving the county as sheriff, I will continue to serve the [Northeastern State University] community in my position there.”
Cherokee County will continue to be represented by Republican Jim Inhofe in the U.S. Senate, where he has served since 1994. He won by a large margin over Democrat Abby Broyles, defeating her 62.91 percent of 32.76 percent. He also received 58.02 percent of Cherokee County's votes.
U.S. Congressman Markwayne Mullin will hang onto his District 2 seat after he defeated Danyell Lanier. Mullin Among Cherokee Countians, he received 61.70 percent of the votes.
Area voters approved a county proposition to allow liquor sales on Sundays by spirits licensees. The Board of Cherokee County Commissioners voted to allow the special election in August, as area business owners said it would level the playing field for those that sell alcohol. It receive 60.21 percent approval.
State Question 805, which would have limited prosecutors' ability to enhance sentences for those convicted of nonviolent crimes, was turned back. A little more than 61 percent of Oklahoma voters nixed the measure. In the county, 67.12 percent of voters disapproved of the measure.
S.Q. 814, which would have decreased the amount of money sent to the Tobacco Settlement Endowment Trust Fund to go toward Medicaid funding, also failed to pass. Nearly 59 percent of the state’s votes were against the proposal, while more than 62 percent of Cherokee County voters were also opposed. Oklahomans had earlier voted for Medicaid expansion, and many suspected state officials were trying to avoid following the will of the people by siphoning off TSET funds.
The results for the presidential race were not available by press time, but former Vice President Joe Biden had a narrow lead headed into the evening, with several states still counting ballots. However, in Cherokee County, 11,210 voters selected President Donald Trump, while Biden received 6,023.
