Although "personal service" businesses were allowed to reopen in Tahlequah April 24, many owners were caught off-guard and need more time to prepare.
State officials announced April 22 that Oklahoma was implementing a three-phased approach to jumpstart the economy. The first part of Phase 1 allowed for certain businesses to reopen April 24. These included hair and nail salons, barbershops, spas, and pet groomers. The businesses can only service customers by appointment; no walks-ins are allowed yet. They must also adhere to sanitation protocols and follow social distancing guidelines outlined by the state. Employers are advised to check employees' temperatures with a touchless infrared thermometer, and limit the number of customers in the building.
With only two days' notice that they would be allowed to reopen, some shops were not prepared and needed more time. Facebook posts could be found by stylists looking for thermometers to check for fevers.
Gail Ward has decided to wait until Tuesday, April 28, to reopen Cyndi's Hair Designs. The salon has been closed since March 26.
"There are six stylists and we have one massage therapist. The girls at Cyndi's had a discussion on the new guidelines so that we are comfortable and the clients feel safe," said Ward. "That will give us time to thoroughly deep-clean and disinfect the salon for the safety of everyone."
She said all services will be available, even massages, but clients must follow the measures posted on the salon doors.
"We will be rebooking clients in the order that they had to be canceled. We are trying to do our best to get everyone in as fast as we can, but we have strict regulations on how many people we can have in the salon at one time," said Ward. "I know all the girls at Cyndi's are so glad to be back serving our clients."
One of the stylists is Janet Meredith, wife of State Rep. Matt Meredith, D-Tahlequah, who has also expressed concern about protocols.
For over 40 years, people have been able to walk into a Supercuts and get a haircut, according to Chris Serrano, local franchisee. With appointments being mandatory, Supercuts has had to reinvent itself for the time being.
"We are so grateful to be open again. We had 20 stores open today," said Serrano Friday afternoon, April 24. "We're trying hard to learn what to do in this environment for the safety of our team and clients."
Those who could report to work this weekend on short notice will be getting a bonus, and the company is altering hours to help employees who have kids out of school.
"Fifty percent of our staff have school-aged children. We extended hours, 7 a.m. to 9 p.m., so we'd have a huge amount of hours so stylists could find time for someone to watch their children."
Magazines and books have been removed from Supercuts waiting areas, but styling products are still on the shelves. Signs request that customers not touch anything and ask a stylist for help if they want a product.
"Retail is doing really well since people haven't been able to come in and get items for weeks," said Serrano. "From an epidemiologist's standpoint, it is highly unlikely you can get COVID-19 from a surface. But if a bottle is touched, it has to be wiped down."
Curl Up & Dye Salon closed March 25, according to stylist Gayla Blakely. It reopened April 24, and appointments are booked for the next two weeks. The guidelines are being followed, and clients with appointments are asked to wait in their vehicles until they are motioned in.
"We are sanitizing the dickens out of the place in between clients," said Blakely. "It's awkward to have these masks on and try to talk and breathe, but you have to do what you gotta do."
While the stylists were ready to get back to work, not all customers were.
"We called all our clients, and our older ones were hesitant. They will wait a couple of weeks," said Blakely.
Denise Beaston, owner of Head to Toe Nail and Hair Salon, said senior clients she talked with are also hesitant to come in.
"The older people are more nervous and scared, but they want to get back out there in life," said Beaston. "I just hope it's not too soon. We don't want to put anyone in jeopardy."
Head to Toe was closed for three weeks, and Beaston said it's been hard on her and her employees.
"We have a wonderful landlord who took $200 off the rent last month," she said.
While closed, they spent a lot of time cleaning and disinfecting to protect customers and employees. Customers must also follow guidelines and those without their own masks will be turned away.
"Be careful. Use common sense. Have your mask available," said Beaston.
