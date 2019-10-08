OKLAHOMA CITY - Alpha Plus Educational Systems announced partnerships with Lowrey Elementary School and Fort Gibson Middle School for school year 2019-2020.
Seventy-four schools across Oklahoma have partnered with the Oklahoma-based company to improve student academic performance.
Alpha Plus uses research-based methods to help schools improve through the use of customized services for rural, suburban, and urban schools.
"Schools who use our data are able to identify the academic standards teachers need to reinforce so their students will learn more efficiently and perform better on state tests," said Jan Barrick, Alpha Plus CEO. "That's why Alpha Plus schools have outperformed other schools on the state school report card every year. Our schools work efficiently and effectively in the classroom, and that shows in the results."
Alpha Plus curriculum is written by Oklahoma teachers, for Oklahoma teachers, to Oklahoma Academic Standards.
"The online assessments and immediate feedback have already proven beneficial," said Cris Wyse, Lowrey Public Schools superintendent. "Our teachers have been able to use the assessments to determine their students math knowledge and to customize classroom instruction with the data provided."
Alpha Plus provides training, assessments and resources for schools statewide. Founded in 1990 by an Oklahoma teacher, Alpha Plus curriculum and teaching tools are aligned solely to Oklahoma Academic Standards.
More information, including a full list of this year's partner schools, is available at www.alphaplus.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.