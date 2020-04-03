The Alzheimer’s Association Oklahoma Chapter is dedicated to helping families living with dementia get connected with tips and resources while navigating COVID-19.
Resources are available, including alz.org and the 24/7 helpline, 800-272-3900.
A new online educational series is available at https://drive.google.com/file/d/1TmuntEgKaoC0IUnarDFUp0YFGRL_DHrs/view. Classes include: Understanding Alzheimer’s Disease; Effective Communication Strategies; Healthy Living for your Brain & Body; and 10 Warning Signs.
The new Facebook Live Coffee Talk with Care Consultants will be every Wednesday at 10:30 a.m.
Online and telephone support groups are also available.
Public health strategies aimed at limiting contact with others is nearly impossible for people living with Alzheimer’s and other dementias, as they rely on family caregivers and others to live their daily lives. This reality affects these individuals across all settings, including home, adult day services, residential and assisted living facilities and nursing homes.
To help family caregivers navigate the current complex and quickly changing environment, the Alzheimer’s Association is offering additional guidance to families, including:
• Help people living with Alzheimer’s practice safe hygiene. People with Alzheimer’s and other dementia may forget to wash their hands or follow other precautions to ensure safe hygiene. Caregivers are encouraged to be extra vigilant in helping individuals practice safe hygiene.
• Anticipate and prepare that current care and support options may change. As public health containment strategies for COVID-19 escalate during the next several weeks, it is important for families to anticipate that less help and support may be available. For example, many adult day care programs are shutting down during the crisis and home health services may also become less available. It’s important for families to anticipate these changes and make plans for filling gaps in caregiving.
• Ask residential care facilities about its communication policies. In order to protect the health of their residents, many facilities are restricting access to outside visitors, so it’s important to ask how to get updates on a family member’s health and how to communicate with loved ones during the current crisis. Ask to see if phone calls, including video calls, will be offered and how best to coordinate.
