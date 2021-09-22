On Oct. 27 at 11 a.m., Dr. Heather Snyder will present on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on people living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers, as well as new research suggesting that COVID-19 may impact cognition in some individuals. The webinar will also explore how race and ethnicity intersect with these topics. The presentation will be followed by their educational program, "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's." Snyder is one of Alzheimer's Association's top researchers. For information, email Nellie Windsor at nwindsor@alz.org. To register, call 800-272-3900. Alzheimer's Association is based out of Muskogee, but serves Cherokee County.
Alzheimer's Association will present workshop on impacts of COVID-19 on Oct. 27
Gladys Ann Barnett of Welling passed on Sep. 17, 2021, in Muskogee. Visitation will be Wednesday Sep. 22, 2021, 8 am 12 PM at Hart Funeral Home. Graveside, Wednesday Sep 22, 2 PM, Tahlequah City Cemetery Pavilion.
[mdash] age 42. Assembly Worker. Died September 16th . Services September 24th at 11:00am at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at Ross Cemetery in Tahlequah. Visitation September 23rd from 2:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
[mdash] age 58. Purchasing Coordinator. Died September 15th. Services September 24th at 2:00pm at Reed-Culver Chapel. Burial at 4-Mile Branch Cemetery in Fort Gibson. Visitation September 23rd from 4:00pm until 6:00pm at Reed-Culver Funeral Home.
