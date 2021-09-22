On Oct. 27 at 11 a.m., Dr. Heather Snyder will present on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on people living with Alzheimer's disease and their caregivers, as well as new research suggesting that COVID-19 may impact cognition in some individuals. The webinar will also explore how race and ethnicity intersect with these topics. The presentation will be followed by their educational program, "10 Warning Signs of Alzheimer's." Snyder is one of Alzheimer's Association's top researchers. For information, email Nellie Windsor at nwindsor@alz.org. To register, call 800-272-3900. Alzheimer's Association is based out of Muskogee, but serves Cherokee County.

