Amazon package dump raised no hackles here

This holiday season, Christmas elves throughout the world delivered packages via USPS, UPS, FedEx, and other services to Cherokee County residents. According to Postmaster General Louis DeJoy, the Postal Service delivered more packages than they did last year, and overwhelmingly, people received their mail in a timely manner.
“Our mission to deliver for America is an enormous responsibility, especially during the holidays,” said DeJoy. “I am humbled by the hard work and dedication of each and every one of our 650,000 employees who, despite the challenges of the pandemic, helped bring joy and commerce to people across the nation.”
In a recent press release, the USPS reported that during the 2021 holiday season, the department saw an increase in volume, compared to the same time last year. The organization reported sending 13.2 billion letters, cards, flats, and packages for delivery, exceeding 12.7 billion accepted for delivery during the timeframe in 2020. In addition, the USPS indicated that a piece of mail averaged taking 2.7 days to reach its destination across their network.
In Tahlequah, residents can open up a box at either the U.S. Post Office or at Post Mart. In addition to providing shipping services through the USPS, Post Mart also ships FedEx, UPS, and DHL. This year, Amanda Lamberson, Post Mart co-owner, didn't see any hiccups.
“You always have worries this time of year, but there were no misdeliveries or lost packages. We didn’t have any major mishaps,” she said.
Lamberson said that locally, Post Mart saw more deliveries last year. She said that because this year’s COVID protocols were less restrictive than the previous year, more families were willing to deliver packages in person.
Another difference between last year and this year is that families ordered their presents earlier, and delivery services were better prepared for the holiday mail.
"I don’t think it was as crazy as last year because COVID wasn’t as bad. Last year, no one went anywhere,” said Lamberson. “This year, there were more festivities going on. We didn't see as big of an influx as we did previously.”
On Jan. 4, CNN reported that nearly 600 Amazon packages were found dumped near Oklahoma City, but that hasn’t affected operations at the Post Mart – and the Tahlequah Daily Press only received one complaint of a local resident who claimed to have been affected.
For those who are concerned about Amazon deliveries sitting on their doorstep, Post Mart is an Amazon Hub Locker.
“If you buy something on Amazon and you don’t want it sitting on your doorstep, you can have it delivered at Post Mart here where it is safe,” said Lamberson.
Amazon will deliver to Post Mart, free to users, regardless of whether they pay for a box on site. For a small fee, Post Mart will hold any package for locals.
