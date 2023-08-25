LOCUST GROVE – The local restaurant Country Cottage will be hosting a visit from America’s Best Restaurants in early September 2023.
America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on bringing attention to local, independently-owned restaurants, will bring its ABR Roadshow to the restaurant on Sept. 6. Popular dishes will be highlighted, along with an extensive on-camera interview with owner Cyndi Moore about the restaurant’s special place in the community. The episode will be aired extensively on social media channels at a later date.
Family-owned for 35 years, Moore said, Country Cottage has an atmosphere of nostalgia and comfort like coming home to Grandma’s house. The interior is decorated in a Victorian-era style. Fairly new additions to the space include a gift shop and grab-and-go items for people to enjoy at home.
Moore married into the family of restaurateurs that is three generations strong. She takes a lot of pride in the love she shows her staff, and that her staff in turn shows her customers.
“Because we’re faith-based, it’s more than just a job for us,” she said. “That’s how we treat it. That’s part of who we are. There’s a lot of lonely people out there and they just come in and need someone to talk to. The people who come in – our mission is that they have a peaceful place to go to and someone’s going to love on them.”
The restaurant specializes in lunch and dinner buffets, with traditional Southern specialties, such as fried chicken and chicken fried steak – two entrees they are known for, said Moore – and their creamy mashed potatoes.
“We peel about a thousand pounds of potatoes a week,” Moore said.
Desserts, such as bread pudding and an unusual hot fudge spice cake, are also popular.
America’s Best Restaurants will be filming on location on Wednesday, Sept. 6 from 8-11 a.m. The restaurant’s finished episode premiere date will be announced on their Facebook page and will be featured on America’s Best Restaurants’ website.
Restaurants featured on the ABR Roadshow are found through customer nominations or by a restaurant applying to be featured at www.americasbestrestaurants.com.
