OKLAHOMA CITY - The American Cancer Society of Oklahoma recently presented a $14,000 transportation grant to INTEGRIS Cancer Institute to help transport cancer patients to and from treatment.
"This has been a trying year for us," said Lindsey Diel, ACS Cancer Control Strategic Partnerships manager. "Our funding sources and events have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, but we are grateful to still be able to provide this grant to INTEGRIS Cancer Institute. For someone fighting cancer, their primary concern should be getting better, and having a ride to treatment is just one thing they won't have to worry about."
The transportation grant is one of the many services funded through ACS, and one for which INTEGRIS Cancer Institute says they are extremely grateful.
"This will help us serve additional patients, maybe those who are traveling a greater distance," said Sylvia Dillard, INTEGRIS Cancer Institute Special Programs coordinator. Due to safety issues with COVID-19, the American Cancer Society is trying to maintain its core services while making sure the organization's mission stays intact.
Events and fundraisers have gone virtual. Other projects like the groundbreaking for the ACS Chad Richison Hope Lodge Oklahoma are still on track, but funding continues to be an issue.
