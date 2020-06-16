OKLAHOMA CITY – The American Cancer Society of Oklahoma, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, has changed many of its fundraising campaigns this year to online or virtual events.
Although in-person events have not been possible this summer, cancer has not stopped during the pandemic, and neither has ACS. Funds are still needed for life-saving research, as well as programs and services for those facing cancer.
Hope Starts at Home, a statewide online event beginning at 7 p.m. on Friday, June 26, will be a joint effort between ACS staff and volunteers and an opportunity to support the organization from home.
“The coronavirus has put a lot of things on hold this year,” said Regan Nabors, ACS senior manager of community development. “That includes many of our Relay For Life events throughout Oklahoma and the Texas Panhandle, which is part of our region. But we are joining forces now to fuel our mission during these challenging times for those who need it most, and that is our patients, caregivers and their families.”
Relay For Life has been a staple of ACS fundraising events for many years. Traditionally, participants walk together and experience the luminaria lighting ceremony in honor of those battling cancer and loved ones who are no longer here.
“This year will be different,” Nabors said. “While we cannot come together in person, we can participate in this online virtual event, coming together as a cancer-fighting community. One of our ACS research scientists said recently if funding for cancer research falls short this year because of COVID-19, it will set research back a decade. We cannot let that happen.”
Hope Starts at Home combines Relay For Life events for eight areas, including South Central Oklahoma, Pontotoc County, Muskogee County, Comanche County, Grady-Caddo County, Tulsa Metro, and Greater Texoma and Panhandle Plains of Texas.
This event takes place on Facebook, and registration can be found at www.facebook.com/events/738714493533361.
Additional questions can be directed to Nabors at Regan.Nabors@Cancer.org or by phone at 940-781-4393.
