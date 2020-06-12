The next monthly meeting for the American Indian Higher Education Forum will be held online Thursday, June 18, 12:30-2 p.m.
The forum, led by Dr. Melissa Lewis, will focus on mental wellness for higher education professionals.
Lewis is an assistant professor at the University of Missouri School of Medicine in the Department of Family and Community Medicine. Lewis received her doctorate in medical family therapy. She is a citizen of the Cherokee Nation and her research interests span integrated health care models with indigenous patients; preparing health care professionals to work with indigenous populations; examining the role of stress and trauma on cardiovascular disease in indigenous populations; and interventions aimed to empower indigenous families and communities through indigenous knowledge and practices.
Message the Center for Tribal Studies on Facebook or email at tribalstudies@nsuok.edu for the online meeting ID and password.
