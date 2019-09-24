American Indian research resources available through Tulsa library

The deeper researchers dig into the collection of resource materials at the Tulsa public libraries, the more likely they are to gain valuable information about their families.
Kathy Huber, director of the Tulsa Genealogy Center at Hardesty Public Library, told people attending the Five Tribes Ancestry Conference about some of the ways they learn about the branches on their family trees.
"We have tons of American Indian resources, but we also have those supplemental resources that will put me on those bonds to your families," she said.
While most libraries have some genealogy information and the basic Ancestry program available, the resources at the Hardesty branch provide sufficient reason for a serious researcher to take a trip to Tulsa.
"We have one of the largest collections of genealogical material in Oklahoma," Huber said. "We focus on Oklahoma, but include all 50 states."
Researchers who lack a Tulsa library card may obtain a temporary one for $2 per day in order to use the computers and other resources.
She suggested people check the library's website, TulsaLibrary.org, and click on the genealogy link to determine what materials they want to explore. They can also make appointments with staff members to assist with their research.
The genealogy center is an affiliate of the Family Research Center, based in Salt Lake City, perhaps the most comprehensive collection of genealogical data in the country.
While much of the data is available online, more of its contents can be viewed at the library.
Among the other materials are county history books, cemetery books, marriage books, and records for the American Revolution, Civil War, immigration, and military. It has an extensive American Indian collection.
"We put together a record of all the rolls, books, microfilm, and records that went together with researching the Five Civilized Tribes. The earliest specific Cherokee record we have is in 1801," Huber said. "We have Civil War books, about Civil War history in Indian Territory, that might be of interest to people researching this period."
The library also has a number of lesser-known and unique resources. Huber discussed the Draper manuscript collection, a series of 123 rolls of microfilm compiled beginning before the Civil War and running through the 1880s. The man who performed the work "wanted to talk to, interview and collect original documents from people who were involved in the French and Indian War, in the Revolutionary War," Huber said.
The documents contain some references to Cherokees. Huber showed an example of a document about a 1781 incident involving Nancy Ward.
"I can't guarantee that it's going to have people in your family, but it might," Huber said.
For those who don't shy from microfilm, the library files contain federal census records, major Indian rolls, Cherokee papers, Indian Pioneer Papers, and Creek Nation records.
"We have pretty much everything you need to get started, and more," Huber said.
The Genealogy Center puts on monthly programs, with a schedule available on the library website. People also may want to check out the American Indian Resource Center. It is not focused on genealogy, but is a cultural center. It presents languages classes and offers other services. Information on it is available on the library website.
Huber also handed participants an important tool for their research - each received an official Tulsa library pencil.
"When you're doing genealogy, you want to use a pencil, not a pen," she said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.