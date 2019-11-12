The Oklahoma American Legion Post 135 held their first Open House and Veterans Display to honor local veterans and their families.
Theresa Sanders, second vice president with American Legion Ladies Auxiliary Unit 135, said she got the idea before a close friend passed away in June.
"I asked Kenneth Lewis, 'Why don't we do something and have an open house?'" said Sanders. "He said that would be wonderful, and he was so supportive of doing this."
Sanders has a number of family members who have served, and when her mother gave her a trunk filled with letters, photographs, and memorabilia, she knew she wanted to share the items for others to see.
"I just felt like it was something that would be good for our post here and for our veterans," said Sanders. "It's history, and we have to honor our veterans - every one of them served."
Tables at the post were decked out with old photographs, dog tags, letters to and from home, medals, shadow boxes, and pins.
Sanders had letters her uncle, Sgt. Richard Burkhart, had written to family during World War II. She said he was killed during the war and was buried in the Saipan Island. Later, his remains were returned to the U.S., where he was laid to rest.
Another uncle, Lee Roy Burkhart, was a prisoner of war for four months in Germany. She had letters he had written while he was a POW.
"He was in Ireland, Belgium, and then Germany when he got caught, and that's his letters from the prison camp," said Sanders. "They let him write letters to home, but they censored everything, so a lot of times, stuff was marked out."
She said there were other families during those times, in addition to her own, that went through the same mixture of apprehension, fear and hope. Letters with photographs, post cards, and more demonstrated that.
"It would have just been devastating, wouldn't it?" said Sanders. "I'm sure every family was the same way."
Veteran Joe Cannonie shared his story, and said even though he was drafted in Korea, he didn't go there and instead he ended up training troops.
"These men were tough. You had to be tough because you had a job to do," said Cannonie.
Sanders said this first year was off to a great start, and she looks forward to setting out the displays again next year, along with even more memorabilia.
"So far, I'm real pleased," she said. "I know getting people out here is hard, and I think they will show."
The event wrapped up with a raffle drawing for a quilt Sanders had made. The money from ticket sales will go toward baggies given to veterans at local nursing homes.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.