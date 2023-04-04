A local American Legion post was recently closed due what some members have described as “internal issues.”
Legion members were sent a letter in early March, informing them that the American Legion Department of Oklahoma Executive Committee had voted to remove the charter of Blackfox Hartness American Legion Post 135. The reasons given were “serious city, state and legal violations and violations to the Department of Oklahoma, as well as the National American Legion Constitution and Bylaws.”
Blackfox-Hartness Post 135 was established in 1972 and was named in honor Robert Blackfox of Tahlequah and Roger Dale Hartness of Hulbert. Both men were killed in action while serving in Vietnam in 1970.
Local residents familiar with the situation have reported that there were "financials issues within the chapter."
The American Legion Department of Oklahoma’s official statement is that the post was closed due to “internal issues.” Some members have reportedly been told they were suspended as individuals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.