2020 American Mosaic Journalism Prize winner to speak at NSU

Northeastern State University will host a lecture by Rebecca Nagle, an award-winning journalist, on Tuesday, March 10, at 6 p.m. in the Webb Auditorium.
During Nagle’s presentation, “Unearthing this Land,” she will talk about her nationally acclaimed podcast, “This Land.” Nagle’s reporting for “This Land” resulted in her winning a 2020 American Mosaic Journalism Prize, one of the largest cash awards for journalists in the U.S.
Nagle is a citizen of Cherokee Nation and a two spirit/queer woman. Her writing about Native American representation and tribal sovereignty has been featured in the Washington Post, USA Today, Teen Vogue, the Huffington Post and more. In 2016, Nagle was named one of the National Center American Indian Enterprise Development’s Native American 40 Under 40 for her work to support survivors and advocate for policy change to address the crisis of violence against Native American women.
“Rebecca Nagle's award-winning podcast ‘This Land’ has garnered national acclaim as she has helped to shed light on the landmark Carpenter v. Murphy case that is currently at the United States Supreme Court,” said Dr. Suzanne Farmer, director of the NSU Center for Women’s Studies. “We are honored that Ms. Nagle has agreed to come to campus and have a discussion with our community about her podcast and the case. She is a dynamic speaker and a phenomenal researcher. We are very excited to have her on campus this semester.”
The lecture is sponsored by the Center for Women’s Studies, Center for Tribal Studies, and the Departments of Criminology, Justice Studies & Global Security, History, Communication and Media Studies and American Studies.
