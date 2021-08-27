The AmeriCorps VISTA program helps alleviate poverty within communities throughout the U.S. by connecting volunteers with organizations in need of help. The Cherokee County Health Services Council houses the AmeriCorps VISTA program in Tahlequah and is actively seeking volunteers.
“[Volunteers] are placed there for up to a year of service, and they complete tasks set before them. So essentially, every organization that we partner with through the VISTA program has a site. They develop a VISTA assignment description, which is basically a job description. We get that approved, then we seek out individuals to apply to that service,” said Jami Murphy, VISTA coordinator.
Abigail Shaw is a second-year volunteer who has made it part of her life's mission to serve her community.
“I joined VISTA because it shares my values of alleviating and addressing poverty. I see that everywhere I go; I look for where people are being ignored. I was excited when I learned about VISTA,” said Shaw.
There are three parts of the application process, and to make their deadline, applicants must sign up soon. First, volunteers need to go online and fill out paperwork and pass a background check. Then, they can go online to search and apply for specific volunteer opportunities. By Oct. 1, volunteers will be notified whether they received an offer. On Oct. 25, volunteers will be able to attend a virtual swearing-in.
“It is just like a regular job. You get a living allowance, which isn’t a great deal of money, but it’s enough. It’s a nice stipend for someone who maybe has a part-time job and wants another job, or they’re a student, or a stay-at-home parent, grandparent, retired individual,” said Murphy.
The service pays around $15,000 per year. At the end, volunteers will receive an education credit, or a lump sum of money. Volunteers who do not finish the year of service may forfeit the award.
Tahlequah has hosted the program for three years, and the office recently won a second grant, which has opened more opportunities.
“Now with the second grant cycle, we’ve expanded, which is awesome for the Cherokee County community and all of the organizations that it’s going to affect,” said Murphy.
These cooperating organizations include: United Keetoowah Band Elder Care, Cherokee County Health Services Council, Tahlequah Farmers' Market, Tahlequah Habitat for Humanity, Boys & Girls Club, Tahlequah Main Street Association, American Indian Resource Center, Tahlequah Area Chamber of Commerce, The Wesley Foundation at NSU, Tahlequah Sports League, Help In Crisis, Tahlequah Area Coalition for the Homeless, Tri-Community WEB Association in Briggs, Rural Health Foundation, Cherokee for Black History Preservation Foundation, and Tahlequah Senior Citizens Center.
Lois Ison is in her second year at NSU and started the VISTA program during the summer at the Wesley Foundation. She heard about the program through another volunteer who reached out to her because she was already involved in service. She coordinates the food pantry at the Wesley Foundation.
“I really enjoyed helping the community that we have here on campus, as well as the community around the Wesley. That isn’t just necessarily students, because there are families that live around us and hear about us. I enjoyed setting up the food pantry and getting a plan together and pouring time into something that is going to help,” said Ison.
As a part of her service, she helps students and community members who need food items, laundry detergent, feminine products, and other toiletries.
Abigail Shaw stayed on because she loves the opportunities that have presented themselves at the Wesley Foundation. She has worked to promote food stability in the community, and is now teaching other volunteers how to serve.
“Now I’m working on building the leadership team so we can continue to fill out that mission,” said Shaw.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.